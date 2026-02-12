Meier scores twice, Switzerland defeats France in Group A opener

Meier, a forward with the New Jersey Devils, had four shots on goal and was plus-3 playing in his first Olympic Games.

"Get the first (goal) and kind of nerves aside the focus on this game, thought we handled it pretty well for most parts of the game," Meier said. "... Adjusted well in the third to secure that win."

Leonardo Genoni made 27 saves, and Damien Riat and J.J. Moser scored for Switzerland (1-0-0-0).

Genoni, the goalie behind Switzerland winning silver medals at the past two IIHF World Championships, was named Most Valuable Player of the 2025 tournament, when he was 5-0-2 with a 0.99 goals-against average, .953 save percentage and four shutouts in seven games.

"He has shown it for decades now on an international level," Moser said. "Confident and very sure that he does not get the credit that he deserves just because he never played in in the NHL. But on the international level, he has been one of the best goalies over the last decade, for sure, and he showed that today."