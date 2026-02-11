Hlavaj makes statement with spectacular performance for Slovakia at Olympics

MILAN -- The Minnesota Wild actually have three top goalies at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
While Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt have gotten most of the attention, with each making Team Sweden, Samuel Hlavaj, playing for Minnesota's American Hockey League affiliate in Iowa, went under the radar.
Until Wednesday.
The 24-year-old turned in a spectacular performance for Team Slovakia in a 4-1 win against Team Finland in the opener for each team in Group B at Santagiulia Arena.
Hlavaj made 39 saves, including 18 in the first period, some of the high-danger and flashy variety.
"I like it when you get so many shots at the start," Hlavaj said. "It gets you going, and right away when you get that many shots in the first period and you don't get scored on, you know it's going to be a good night."
The 39 saves were the most by a Slovakia goalie in an Olympics featuring NHL players, topping the previous mark set by Jan Laco (37 saves in a 1-0 shootout loss to Russia on Feb. 16, 2014).
Hlavaj was tested early and rose the occasion, stopping the first 22 shots he faced before allowing a goal to a wide-open Eeli Tolvanen at 4:15 of the second period.
He made a point-blank save on Rasmus Ristolainen with 12:13 left in the second and then thrilled the crowd with a flashy glove save on a hard slap shot from Niko Mikkola about four minutes later.
"Amazing," Slovakia forward Oliver Okuliar said. "I said before he should be an NHL goalie. That's how I see him. Hopefully he will be our best player every game. And like I said, that's not AHL goalie, but NHL goalie."