Familiarity key for Canada, USA in Olympic openers, Bylsma says

NHL players are competing at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the first time in 12 years that they’ve been on this global stage. In order to provide an inside look at the experience, NHL.com has enlisted former Olympic players, coaches and others around the game to share their insights. Today, Dan Bylsma, the coach of Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Games.

For players and coaches, that first game in an Olympic tournament comes fast.

In the case of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, players were competing in NHL games just last week. Now they’re across an ocean and six time zones away, maybe more.

It’s a quick turnaround. And not just for the players.

I can tell you from my experience in the 2014 Sochi Olympics that it’s tough on the coaches too.

Here you are, barely removed from a Stanley Cup Playoff race, and suddenly you have a collection of players who don’t normally play together. In our case with Team USA, yeah, some guys knew each other from their days with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and might jell right away together.

Then again, they might not.

The reality is, you only have two or three days of practice before your first game. Sometimes things don’t click right away. And the clock ticks quickly on you to find a way to make sure they do.