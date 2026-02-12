Team Italy makes early Olympic statement in loss to Team Sweden

MILAN -- It was not “il miracolo sul ghiaccio,” Italian for “the Miracle on Ice.”
In the end, Team Italy lost to Team Sweden 5-2 at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday in the first of three preliminary games for each team at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The result was expected.
But no one expected this. Overwhelming underdogs, the Italians were outshot 60-22. But they led 1-0 in the first period, tied the game 2-2 in the second and made a statement.
“We want to show the world that we can actually play hockey, because some people don’t believe in us,” forward Luca Frigo said. “We want to show that we actually can, and I think we showed pretty well.”
Frigo was born near Turin, Italy, site of the Torino 2006 Olympics. He said he went to one of Sweden’s games but couldn’t remember the opponent. That was the last time Sweden won Olympic gold in men’s hockey.
Now here he was at 32 years old facing Sweden in the Olympics.
“It’s very, very exciting,” he said. “It’s amazing.”
Italy received a bye into the tournament as the host country, and the Italians combined for zero games of NHL experience on their 25-man roster. Sweden is one of the top hockey powers, and the Swedes combined for 16,880 games of NHL experience on their roster. It should have been no contest.
But early in the first period, Sweden goalie Filip Gustavsson stopped a long shot and dropped his stick before he could play the puck. Frigo raced ahead, collected the puck at the hash marks and fired a shot. The puck squeaked past Gustavsson’s blocker and dropped into the net at 4:14.
Italy led 1-0.