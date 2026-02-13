Hughes brothers step up with 'pretty special' Olympic debut for U.S.

Jack, Quinn each has two assists in opener against Latvia; Denmark next

Hughes brothers olympics Feb 13

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

MILAN -- The Olympic dream came true for the Hughes family Thursday.

Brothers Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes made their Olympic debut together for Team USA, and each had two assists for the men’s hockey team in a 5-1 win against Team Latvia at Santagiulia Arena in the preliminary round of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Meanwhile, their mother, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, is helping the women’s team as a player development consultant.

The brothers will be back in action Saturday, when the Americans take on Team Denmark at Santagiulia Arena (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, TSN).

“The best part for me is being here with Quinn,” Jack said. “We’re lucky that we get to share our first Olympics with our mom, too. Who gets to say that? It’s pretty special.”

Especially after last season.

Jack and Quinn were supposed to play together for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, but Quinn couldn’t play due to an oblique injury. The U.S. lost to Canada 3-2 in overtime in the championship game.

Quinn -- who won the Norris Trophy in 2023-24, when he was voted the NHL’s best defenseman -- could have been a difference-maker in that tournament. The Americans hope he will be in this one.

Jack Hughes Quinn Hughes olympics practice

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

U.S. general manager Bill Guerin is also the GM of the Minnesota Wild, who acquired Quinn in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 12. Quinn has 34 points (three goals, 31 assists) in 26 games since, one point off the NHL lead for defensemen in that span.

In that same timeframe, Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers has 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) in 27 games, and Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens has 34 points (five goals, 29 assists) in 27 games.

“I think he’s going to give us a big boost,” Guerin said. “I have seen it firsthand what he can do for a team and the way he moves the puck up and how he can control the flow of the game and things like that and his work on the power play. I know he’s really excited to be here, and it’s good to just see him kind of getting in the groove.”

Quinn played 21:29 against Latvia. That was well below his NHL season average of 27:52, but it led U.S. skaters. No one else played more than 18:13.

“He’s a game changer on the blue line, to have him and his skill set and what he brings to the team, his ability to help us get out of our end,” U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said. “He defends so well with his mobility and his stick, and you watch him both 5-on-5 and on the power play and how dynamic he is, whether it be with our transition game or jumping off the offensive blue, he’s a unique player, and so to have him as part of the group this year, I think, is a huge boost for us.”

Jack is a star for the New Jersey Devils. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, the center has averaged 1.17 points per game, 12th in the NHL and third among U.S.-born players (not counting players who appeared in four or fewer games).

He is not a fourth-line player, ordinarily. But against Latvia, he played right wing on the fourth line with left wing J.T. Miller and center Brock Nelson. He had 11:14 of ice time, third-lowest among U.S. skaters and well below his NHL season average of 20:57, and he still made an impact.

“I think the thing that we’ve been talking about is just buying in and whatever it takes,” Jack said. “I’m just so pumped to be here and be at the Olympics and playing for the U.S., so if it’s fourth line, whatever it may be, I’m ready to play that role, and when they tap my shoulder, I’m going to be ready to go.”

Sullivan lauded his attitude.

“I think he gets it,” Sullivan said. “He’s amongst the very best, and that in and of itself is an incredible honor. To be in the conversation to make this roster is extremely difficult when you look at the amount of talent that the United States has developed and can play at this level.”

Just being here is a dream come true. But, of course, Team USA is trying to win an Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey for the first time since 1980 and a best-on-best tournament for the first time since the World Cup of Hockey in 1996. Jack’s contribution doesn’t go unnoticed.

“It’s probably different than what he’s playing in New Jersey, but then again, it’s sacrifice,” U.S. forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “It’s commitment. That’s how we’re going to win, and a guy like that doing that just makes our team so much better. We’re so lucky to have him, and he’s embraced it.”

Related Content

Nelson soaking in 'unbelievable experience' with Team USA at Olympics

Nelson scores twice, United States pulls away from Latvia in Olympic opener

Denmark 'really looking forward to' best-on-best test vs. U.S. in Olympics

Tkachuk reads letter from 11-year-old Panthers fan at 2026 Olympics

Olympics

Czechia scores 4 straight, rallies past France at Milano Cortina Olympics

Denmark 'really looking forward to' best-on-best test vs. U.S. in Olympics

Team France men's hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics

Andersen won't start for Denmark against U.S. in Olympic preliminary round

Sweden looking for 'another level' to its game after loss to Olympic rival Finland

Lundell coming through in clutch for Finland in Olympics

Fantasy rankings for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Saros, Finland rebound against Sweden following loss in Olympic opener

Team Italy men's hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics

Fantasy picks, props, futures for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Ruzicka keys Slovakia past Italy for 2nd straight victory

NHL EDGE stats: United States utilizing Thompson, Hughes at Olympics

2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Finland, Sweden set to renew rivalry

Nelson soaking in 'unbelievable experience' with Team USA at Olympics

5 things learned from Day 2 of Olympics

Nelson scores twice, United States pulls away from Latvia in Olympic opener

Stutzle scores twice, Germany handles Denmark in Olympic opener

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule