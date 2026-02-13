Hughes brothers step up with 'pretty special' Olympic debut for U.S.

MILAN -- The Olympic dream came true for the Hughes family Thursday.

Brothers Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes made their Olympic debut together for Team USA, and each had two assists for the men’s hockey team in a 5-1 win against Team Latvia at Santagiulia Arena in the preliminary round of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Meanwhile, their mother, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, is helping the women’s team as a player development consultant.

The brothers will be back in action Saturday, when the Americans take on Team Denmark at Santagiulia Arena (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, TSN).

“The best part for me is being here with Quinn,” Jack said. “We’re lucky that we get to share our first Olympics with our mom, too. Who gets to say that? It’s pretty special.”

Especially after last season.

Jack and Quinn were supposed to play together for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, but Quinn couldn’t play due to an oblique injury. The U.S. lost to Canada 3-2 in overtime in the championship game.

Quinn -- who won the Norris Trophy in 2023-24, when he was voted the NHL’s best defenseman -- could have been a difference-maker in that tournament. The Americans hope he will be in this one.