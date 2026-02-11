Czechia has 'toughest start' against Canada in Olympic opener

MILAN -- So much for a soft-opening for Team Czechia, a chance to ease into the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, for its players to get their skates under them, their bearings and all of that.

The Czechs draw Team Canada in the first game of the preliminary round for each at Santagiulia Arena on Thursday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, RDS2, CBC).

"Yeah, I know, it's probably the toughest start we could have, but it can be a little advantage for us as well," Czechia forward Radek Faksa said. "Nobody knows what to expect from this tournament until the first game, so we can turn it into an advantage."

That's the optimistic viewpoint coming from the Dallas Stars forward, but it is important and a selling point for Czechia.

If there is a time to face the Canadians in this tournament it's early, before they're fully confident in their chemistry, when they too are trying to iron out line combinations and defense pairs, and maybe even figure out who the starting goalie should be.

If there is a team that might be able to put a scare into Canada, or possibly defeat it, it's one that returns 17 players from a team that won gold at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

"Most of (our) guys, they played World Championship together, they know each other a little bit more," Faksa said. "There's no exhibition games so they (Canada's players) didn't have a chance to play with each other."

Czechia, of course, doesn't have near the same level of skill, talent and depth as Canada.

The Czech skaters have accounted for 267 points (84 goals, 183 assists) in 547 NHL games this season, with Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak accounting for 71 of those points (22 goals, 49 assists) in 52 games.