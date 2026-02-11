Merzlikins, Latvia ready for 'big stage' at Olympics

MILAN -- Elvis Merzlikins is here for the chance to prove to the hockey world that Team Latvia's talent, skill and its underdog moxie is ready to match the size of the heart of the smallest of the 12 nations competing the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Latvia has a population of approximately 1.83 million people, nearly seven times smaller than the population of Ohio (11.9 million), where Merzlikins makes a home playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"I don't think I can even describe what it would mean," he said of having success at the Olympics. "I need to make that happen and then I'll let you know what's the feeling like."

But pushing Latvia here is not enough for Merzlikins, the 31-year-old goalie.

Merzlikins, who is 11-8-1 with a 3.49 goals-against average and .888 save percentage in 21 games this season, is also thinking about the chance to prove to himself that his ability to raise his game on the world's biggest sporting stage is as great as he believes it is.

The first test, should he be Latvia's starting goalie, is a great one.

The Latvians play their first game of the tournament against Team USA at Santagiulia Arena on Thursday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, SN, RDS).

"When you were a kid, you were getting ready for this, for these big moments," Merzlikins said. "All the hard work that you put in, there you go, this is your ticket, this is the big stage. Just go and I would say enjoy. Don't even overthink. Don't get nervous. Just enjoy. I take this as a test of myself as well. What do you got, Elvis? Show me. Show it to yourself what you have. Of course, the games could go good, bad, a lot of things can happen, but still it's a challenge to myself. I want to see what I got in myself. Now I'm 31 and I want to see the hard work I put in to see what level I'm at."

Latvia coach Harijs Vitolins has not yet officially confirmed who among Merzlikins, Arturs Silovs and Kristers Gudlevskis will be the starter against the U.S.