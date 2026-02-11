Merzlikins, Latvia ready for 'big stage' at Olympics

Blue Jackets goalie hoping country can surprise in tournament as underdog

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MILAN -- Elvis Merzlikins is here for the chance to prove to the hockey world that Team Latvia's talent, skill and its underdog moxie is ready to match the size of the heart of the smallest of the 12 nations competing the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Latvia has a population of approximately 1.83 million people, nearly seven times smaller than the population of Ohio (11.9 million), where Merzlikins makes a home playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"I don't think I can even describe what it would mean," he said of having success at the Olympics. "I need to make that happen and then I'll let you know what's the feeling like."

But pushing Latvia here is not enough for Merzlikins, the 31-year-old goalie.

Merzlikins, who is 11-8-1 with a 3.49 goals-against average and .888 save percentage in 21 games this season, is also thinking about the chance to prove to himself that his ability to raise his game on the world's biggest sporting stage is as great as he believes it is.

The first test, should he be Latvia's starting goalie, is a great one.

The Latvians play their first game of the tournament against Team USA at Santagiulia Arena on Thursday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, SN, RDS).

"When you were a kid, you were getting ready for this, for these big moments," Merzlikins said. "All the hard work that you put in, there you go, this is your ticket, this is the big stage. Just go and I would say enjoy. Don't even overthink. Don't get nervous. Just enjoy. I take this as a test of myself as well. What do you got, Elvis? Show me. Show it to yourself what you have. Of course, the games could go good, bad, a lot of things can happen, but still it's a challenge to myself. I want to see what I got in myself. Now I'm 31 and I want to see the hard work I put in to see what level I'm at."

Latvia coach Harijs Vitolins has not yet officially confirmed who among Merzlikins, Arturs Silovs and Kristers Gudlevskis will be the starter against the U.S.

Merzlikins, though, made it sound like he will be, talking about facing Columbus teammate Zach Werenski and touching on how this could be the biggest game he has ever played in.

To date, he said his "most fun" game to play in is the NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on March 1, 2025, when he made 43 saves in a 5-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings in front of 94,751, the second largest crowd to ever witness an NHL game.

"That was something incredible," Merzlikins said. "When I was a little kid, I was watching I remember (Marc-Andre) Fleury with baby blue pads (at the 2008 Winter Classic in Buffalo). I always wanted that. I always wanted that. And it finally happened. I'm going to be honest, I was really nervous that game. It's a good thing. The nervous system is giving you a good result always."

Merzlikins, though, said he won't feel those same nerves if he stands between the pipes against the Americans on Thursday.

"This, it's Olympics, it's huge. I've waited (for) this moment seriously all my career, but I don't want to put myself in a bad spot and put the pressure on myself," he said. "So I'm just taking this as a regular World Championship tournament. Don't think about those (Olympic) rings. Don't watch those rings. It's the same (U.S.) team, just a bit different. Most of the guys are the same guys as who play for national teams in the World Championship. Here's just additional bigger superstars. Just game by game, don't overthink."

All Merzlikins has to do is turn to one of his goalie partners here to understand why staying calm in the moment, nerve-free, is essential to success at the Olympics.

Twelve years ago, in the quarterfinals of the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Gudlevskis faced a barrage of shots from Team Canada and stood tall, making 55 saves in a 2-1 loss.

Merzlikins was 19 years old at the time and playing for Lugano in Switzerland.

"I remember it was a huge thing," Merzlikins said. "Facing all the Canadian superstars at that time for us was huge. I know a couple guys were asking for sticks from (Sidney) Crosby. For us it's huge to see those types of players. Now that's the past. That's history. Now we want to make the future. We want to make something new. We're just going to get ready and play."

And if they can put a scare into the United States the way they did against Canada 12 years ago, maybe even pull off the upset and, dare we say, go deep in this tournament, Merzlikins knows what it would all mean to Latvian hockey.

"Last time when we won the bronze medal in the (2023) World Championship, I mean our national president he made a holiday on that day," Merzlikins said. "For us, it's a huge thing. Even if it was a bronze, it was a huge thing. If we're going to bring medals home from Olympics, I don't know what's going to happen. They're probably going to build a statue of our whole team.

"But you're jumping way too far. That's just our dreams and just our thoughts. We're living in the facts. You have to go game by game. Don't overthink about the next games or who you're going to play against next. The first game is USA, have to give our best, the maximum of what we have in our power in that game."

