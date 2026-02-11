Josi named Team Switzerland captain for 2026 Olympics

MILAN -- There were several candidates to captain Team Switzerland at the Olympics Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. But in the end, there was only one choice.

Roman Josi, one of the elder statesmen on the team, was given that honor Tuesday.

"It's a huge honor, you know?" the captain of the Nashville Predators said after practice at the aux rink at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday. "Just representing your country at the Olympics is a huge honor, and being able to captain the team is pretty special, it's pretty cool."

Nico Hischier, the captain of the New Jersey Devils, Kevin Fiala of the Los Angeles Kings, Nino Niederreiter of the Winnipeg Jets and Andrea Glauser, who plays in the Swiss National League, were named alternate captains.

"He's obviously the face of Switzerland," Fiala said of Josi. "He's like Roger Federer. Very, very talented on the ice. Obviously, a great player but also a great leader. I can say so many things about him. He will lead us in this tournament and going forward."

Josi, in his 15th season with the Predators, has the most points (763) and assists (562) among Switzerland-born players in NHL history. He ranks second in games (1,007) and fourth in goals (201). He won the Norris Trophy as the League's best defenseman in 2019-20.

The 35-year-old has 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists) in 45 games this season.

Fiala remembers when he was a wide-eyed rookie reporting to the Predators during the 2016-17 season. Josi was an alternate captain with the team and made sure Fiala and the other young players that followed were woven into the fabric of the team.

"He's obviously a great player but a very good person, a great person," Fiala said.

"He has grown easily into the captain [in Nashville]. He's just a natural leader. It's just awesome to see him have a great career."

Josi is having great careers with the Predators and the national team simultaneously.

He played for his country at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the last time the NHL sent players to the tournament. He has played in the World Championships nine times and is a three-time silver medalist (2013, 2018, 2024) and helped Team Europe finish second at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Josi says he will count on the other players in the leadership group while Switzerland navigates Group A and beyond. It plays its first game of the tournament against Team France on Thursday (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, SN). Team Czechia and Team Canada are the other teams in the group.

"'Hischy', Nino, they've been in the Leagge a long time, and guys who are captains on their other teams," Josi said. It makes my job a lot easier, but it's definitely a huge honor."

This is the deepest team the Swiss have had in the Olympics, but there was little suspense when it came to its leader. Not even among the players.

"Roman's a great leader, proven with his team, and everywhere else, with his play and his manners," Team Switzerland forward Pius Suter said. "I think everybody knew where it was going."

Hischier, the next most likely candidate, knew that Josi was the choice, if only for his play on the ice.

"He's a pretty special player," Hischier said. "When you watch him play, his hockey IQ is through the roof. He finds you somehow when you are not even calling, he sees you. He is a very smart player who moves well and that is why it looks so easy for him."

Josi and the Swiss will try to navigate a group that features a loaded Canadian team, which has won each of the past two Olympics featuring NHL players, and a very dangerous Team Czechia.

Because of the talent on this Swiss team, there is more pressure than usual. Switzerland has won silver in each of the past two World Championships, and the core of this team is considered perhaps the greatest generation of Swiss players.

"I think we know who are the favorites; there are some amazing teams here," Josi said. "I don't think we have to hide. We're a confident group, we're a confident team, but it's the Olympics, every game matters, every game is going to be hard, and I think every team tries to focus on the that first game and you take it from there."