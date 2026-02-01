NHL, Swiss watchmaker Norqain unveil limited-edition timepiece

TAMPA BAY -- Swiss watchmaker Norqain and the NHL unveiled the Adventure Chrono 41mm NHL Limited Edition timepiece at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.

The luxury sports watch features hockey elements such as a rubber wristband made from hockey pucks, two hockey sticks as a seconds counter, the NHL logo as the number six on the clock and on the back of the watch.

It was revealed ahead of the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning here on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

A total of 1,917 watches were created in nod to the year the NHL was founded.

Former NHL and Swiss defenseman Mark Streit, who is a co-founder of Norqain, was at the unveiling in Tampa and talked about his favorite elements of the timepiece.

“I think the two (hockey) sticks that turn in circles for the seconds, but I mean, the box setup, the ice rink,” Streit said. “I never saw sticks or anything turning like that, for me, it's my favorite element, but even the story with the rubber that actually has a puck in there. There are so many cool elements, but if I have to pick one, it'd definitely be the two sticks.”