NHL, Swiss watchmaker Norqain unveil limited-edition timepiece

Former defenseman, company co-founder Streit helps reveal watch at Raymond James Stadium

NHL_norqain_1_bug

© Anna Kulesa

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

TAMPA BAY -- Swiss watchmaker Norqain and the NHL unveiled the Adventure Chrono 41mm NHL Limited Edition timepiece at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.

The luxury sports watch features hockey elements such as a rubber wristband made from hockey pucks, two hockey sticks as a seconds counter, the NHL logo as the number six on the clock and on the back of the watch.

It was revealed ahead of the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning here on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

A total of 1,917 watches were created in nod to the year the NHL was founded.

Former NHL and Swiss defenseman Mark Streit, who is a co-founder of Norqain, was at the unveiling in Tampa and talked about his favorite elements of the timepiece.

“I think the two (hockey) sticks that turn in circles for the seconds, but I mean, the box setup, the ice rink,” Streit said. “I never saw sticks or anything turning like that, for me, it's my favorite element, but even the story with the rubber that actually has a puck in there. There are so many cool elements, but if I have to pick one, it'd definitely be the two sticks.”

NHL_norqain_2

© Anna Kulesa

In November, the Swiss company and the League announced a multi-year partnership naming Norqain the Official Luxury Sports Watch of the NHL.

Norqain was founded in 2018 and is located in Nidau Bienne, Switzerland. Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi are shareholders.

Streit believes the partnership is a “great fit” for Norqain.

“Having me, one of the co-founders, Roman Josi from the beginning, we have Sidney (Crosby), participated in Norqain. I think it's a great fit. The NHL is, for me, the coolest league in the world. And I think the fans, the attention the League gets, the players, that's the group we think could be our client, if they're not our [client] already. It has a lot of potential in the U.S. market and the Canadian market. It is the most important market for us.

“So, reach, visibility, great stories, hockey, the dynamic of the sport that fits to our brand. We are very innovative and creative and we are kind of fast paced and so is the game of hockey. There's a lot of good similarities.”

The limited-edition watch can be found on Norqain’s website.

NORQAIN partners with NHL for exclusive watch

