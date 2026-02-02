Bruins ‘lost our composure’ while blowing 4-goal lead in Stadium Series loss

TAMPA -- Morgan Geekie couldn’t talk around the truth.

The Boston Bruins forward, eye black still smeared under each eye, searched for answers after his Boston Bruins blew a four-goal lead and lost 6-5 in a shootout to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

“Yeah, this one stings, for sure,” Geekie said in the visiting dressing room after the Lightning looked despair in the face and said no thanks, reeling off a franchise-record comeback, much to the delight of most of the 64,617 braving a historical cold snap to see history happen.

Geekie scored twice, once to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead and again to make it 5-1 with 8:18 gone in the second period, a goal that silenced all but the patches of Bruins fans that made the trip. Alex Steeves, Viktor Arvidsson and Matthew Poitras also scored for the Bruins against goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

But then the wheels fell off when the Bruins allowed three power-play goals in a span of 5:45 during the second.

“Oh man, it hurts. It hurts a lot,” said defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who had two assists but also took two crucial penalties. “The way that we lost it is just brutal.”

Oliver Bjorkstrand started the rally at 10:28 of the second period, while McAvoy was in the box. Darren Raddysh scored during a 5-on-3 at 15:50 after Jeremy Swayman took a delay of game penalty and Tanner Jeannot was assessed one for interference. Twenty-three seconds later, Nick Paul scored on another 5-on-3, this time with Sean Kuraly in the box for closing his hand on the puck.

“We spent half the game in the penalty box,” said McAvoy. “It just killed our momentum. It killed the game, really. It was a good game before that and then we were in the box for that whole [second] period.

“We had complete control of the game, and you give a team with that kind of power play a 5-on-3 for I don’t know how long it was, you are just asking for it.”

Just like that, it was 5-4 and the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was rollicking. When Nikita Kucherov scored 11:50 into the third to tie it, a loss by the Bruins seemed like a foregone conclusion.

“I think it’s just one of those times when you turn to your bullpen and nothing is working and guys can only do so much, especially guys that don’t kill, so we are putting too much pressure on our penalty killers, too,” Geekie said.