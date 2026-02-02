Kucherov sparks Lightning to dramatic come-from-behind win in Stadium Series

TAMPA -- Jon Cooper has often said that Nikita Kucherov is the "straw that stirs the drink" for the Tampa Bay Lightning, and that couldn't have been more evident than in their dramatic 6-5 come-from-behind shootout win against the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Kucherov had four points (one goal, three assists) in the win, none bigger than his goal at 11:50 of the third period that completed Tampa Bay's rally from a 5-1 deficit.

That goal, a one-timer from the right circle that he ripped past the glove of Jeremy Swayman, was nice in and of itself, but so was the diagonal cross-ice pass, which came from defenseman Ryan McDonagh, who was playing in his second game since returning from a lower-body injury that caused him to miss 15.

"It's nice to see 'Mac' back in the lineup," Kucherov said. "He's the guy that's been with me over the summer practicing those passes and me practicing one-timers. That's the play out of the summer training, so I know every time Mac has the puck he's looking for me. It made it such a nice play."