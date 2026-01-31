Pastrnak can put ‘brilliance’ on display for Bruins at Stadium Series

TAMPA -- The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS) is the perfect vehicle to showcase the brilliance of David Pastrnak.

It’s not like the Bruins forward needs it, says teammate Charlie McAvoy.

“If you don’t know who David Pastrnak is, you are living under a rock,” the defenseman said after practice here on Saturday.

He smiled a bit, but there was also some disbelief in his voice at the suggestion that Pastrnak needed to be discovered by segments of the hockey public.

Yes, most hockey fans know the personable forward from Czechia. His mega-watt smile and bubbly personality have been used to hawk Pepsi and Dunkin’ Donuts. He is a legend in Boston, among the most popular players to don a Bruins sweater in the past decade.

But his skills on the ice are still a surprise to some.

Pastrnak shared the Maurice Richard Trophy with Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals when each scored 48 goals in the 2019-20 regular season. That is his only major individual award.

He was one of the first six players named to Team Czechia’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which starts Feb. 11 and ends Feb. 22.

But he isn’t always mentioned in the same sentence as forwards like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche or even Nikita Kucherov, the Lightning’s prolific forward.

But Pastrnak should be, says young Boston forward Fraser Minten.

“He’s elite, elite,” the 21-year-old said. “There are good players, there are great players and there are exceptional players, and I would put him in the highest tier you can. He’s got the ability to change a game at any time with his talent and his playmaking, his creativity.”