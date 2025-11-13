NHL announces multiyear partnership with NORQAIN ahead of Global Series

NEW YORK and NIDAU, SWITZERLAND -- The Swiss watchmaker NORQAIN and the National Hockey League (NHL) are proud to announce a multiyear International partnership – a landmark moment in sports and watchmaking that names NORQAIN the Official Luxury Sports Watch of the NHL. NORQAIN is the first watch brand to hold this NHL partnership designation.

The NHL x NORQAIN partnership announcement arrives just as the 2025 NHL Global Series takes place in Stockholm, Sweden this Friday and Sunday. On November 14 and 16, the Pittsburgh Penguins, led by their captain and NORQAIN shareholder Sidney Crosby, will face the Nashville Predators, captained by NORQAIN shareholder Roman Josi in two NHL regular season games. To mark the date and the beginning of the NHL x NORQAIN partnership, a unique NORQAIN WILD ONE OF 1 watch in 18-carat white gold will be awarded to the Player of the Game presented by NORQAIN at the end of each 2025 NHL Global Series game.

As part of the partnership, the family-owned independent watch company will have full international licensing rights in the United States, Canada, and Europe to use the NHL’s and its 32 teams’ logos and branding in products, at retail points of sale, and through events, hospitality, media, digitally enhanced dasherboards, and advertising.

The partnership will give NORQAIN major brand visibility in NHL on television broadcasts across North America and beyond, and in 2026, the NHL and NORQAIN will introduce a special watch symbolizing the partnership.

NORQAIN’s connection to ice hockey runs deep. NORQAIN Co-Founder Mark Streit is a legend of the game and has been a member of the company’s Board of Directors since it was founded in 2018. He enjoyed a distinguished NHL career, becoming the first Swiss-born player to captain an NHL team. Mark played a key role in developing the NORQAIN x NHL partnership.

NORQAIN also works closely with some of the League’s current top talent. Sidney Crosby, captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins and NHL record holder, became a NORQAIN shareholder and is now helping to grow the brand in North America. Mark and Sidney are former teammates and share a special bond as 2017 Stanley Cup Champions.

Swiss ice hockey icon Roman Josi is also a NORQAIN shareholder. Roman is currently captain of the Nashville Predators and Sidney’s fellow NHL All-Star.

“We are delighted to welcome NORQAIN to the NHL family where our partnership will give NORQAIN incredible brand visibility on NHL broadcasts across the world,” said Kyle McMann, NHL Senior Vice President, Global Business Development. “NORQAIN’s deep history in hockey made them an ideal brand for the League to partner with, and we look forward to collaborating with their craftsmen to develop individual NHL Club timepieces that carry NORQAIN’s legendary quality, spirit of adventure and independence as a new way for NHL fans to share their passion for our game around the globe.”

Ben Küffer, NORQAIN Founder and CEO said: “This incredibly exciting partnership with the NHL marks another new high point in NORQAIN’s incredible story and underlines the special relationship we have with the League and the organisation behind it. It’s also a milestone in the history of Swiss watch brands in elite-level sport: never before has a watchmaker of our age and size signed a deal with one of the world’s largest professional sports leagues. This partnership came about because it makes total sense. We started the business with our great friend, hockey legend Mark Streit, and to be able to call current NHL superstars Sidney Crosby and our shareholder Roman Josi NORQAIN Ambassadors is a huge honour that brings us joy every day. They’ve all played a hugely significant role in getting NORQAIN to this point and I want to thank them for coming on this journey and helping us realise this dream. Today, through this landmark partnership with the NHL, our story becomes even more closely entwined with hockey, marking a decisive step in NORQAIN’s evolution and growth. Our thanks to the NHL for trusting us with this role. We look forward to taking our presence in this wonderful, community-spirited sport to a whole new level.”

Mark Streit, NORQAIN Co-Founder and Member of the Board of Directors said: “For most young hockey players, the dream is to play in the NHL and only the very best get to make a career out of it. NORQAIN was built on belief, the first quality that unites Ben, Roman, Sidney and me. We dared to dream big, dared to believe that we could challenge the status quo and carve out our own path and make our mark. While this partnership aligns us even more closely to the great game of hockey and the NHL, our dreams don’t happen by chance, but through fight and determination. I’m so excited to see NORQAIN and the NHL enter into what I know will be an enormously successful long-term partnership.”

Sidney Crosby, NORQAIN shareholder and professional NHL Player said: “It’s great to see NORQAIN partnering with the NHL. Given NORQAIN’s history and close ties to hockey, it makes a lot of sense. There is a real sense of pride and I’m happy to see the NORQAIN story continuing to build through this strong and meaningful partnership.”

Roman Josi, NORQAIN shareholder and Ambassador and Nashville Predators captain said: “This is a special day because we’ve been working towards it since we founded the company in 2018. NORQAIN’s roots are in hockey and this tie-up with the NHL becomes confirmation of the values and aspirations we both have. NORQAIN and the NHL are about high performance and community. It’s going to be so much fun going onto the ice together, knowing the NHL and NORQAIN are now partners. It’s a proud day to be a NORQAINER and to be a part of the NORQAIN and NHL families. This moment truly embodies NORQAIN’s spirit of doing things our own way — My Life, My Way.”

Since 2019, NORQAIN has been the Official Timekeeper of the Spengler Cup, the oldest invitational ice hockey tournament in the world. The annual event takes place at the end of December in Davos, Switzerland, and pits teams drawn mainly from Europe and North America against one another.

The 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden games will feature the Pittsburgh Penguins playing abroad for the first time since 2008 and the Nashville Predators in a pair of regular season games at Avicii Arena in Stockholm on Friday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 16. Fans in Sweden can watch the games on TV6 on Nov. 14 (8 p.m.) and Nov. 16 (3 p.m.). A limited number of 2025 NHL Global Series tickets are available here.