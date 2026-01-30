Hard-working Kucherov leads Lightning into Stadium Series vs. Bruins 

Jon Cooper thinks back to the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when he made Nikita Kucherov a healthy scratch twice in four games, and jokingly wonders what in the world he was thinking at the time.
"I look back now and I'm thinking, 'Geez, how am I still coaching in this league?' " Cooper said.
In fairness to Cooper, Kucherov was a rookie in 2014. He played 52 games in the regular season and had 18 points, nine goals and nine assists. He was a second-round draft pick three years earlier, No. 58 in the 2011 NHL Draft.
Kucherov was a scorer at every level before getting to the NHL, so he was expected to be one in the NHL too, but he was not viewed as some kind of prodigy that every scout pegged as a can't-miss talent. If he was, he'd have been at the very least a first-round pick.
"All players are a work in progress," Cooper said.
And at that point, when Cooper scratched the then 20-year-old for Games 3 and 4 against the Montreal Canadiens, there was no way of knowing that that the now 32-year-old right wing would become one of the greatest players of his generation.
That's exactly what Kucherov is now.
He is a three-time winner of the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading regular-season scorer; with 128 points (41 goals, 87 assists) in 2018-19, with 144 points (44 goals, 100 assists) in 2023-24 and with 121 points (37 goals, 84 assists) in 2024-25.
Kucherov is a two-time winner of the Ted Lindsay Award (2018-19, 2024-25), given to the most outstanding player in the regular season as voted on by his peers, members of the NHL Players' Association.
He won the Hart Trophy as the League's most valuable player to his team in 2018-19 and is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Lightning, finishing the 2019-20 playoffs with 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) in 25 games and 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) in 23 games in 2020-21.
The Lightning also reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2015 and 2022. Kucherov had 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 26 games in the 2022 playoffs, and 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 23 games in 2022.
Kucherov leads the Lightning and is tied for 20th in the NHL all time with 171 points (53 goals, 118 assists) in 152 playoff games.
In the regular season, he has 1,076 points (384 goals, 692 assists) in 851 games, which is second all-time in Lightning history behind Steven Stamkos (1,137 points). He has 82 points (27 goals, 55 assists) this season, which is third best in the NHL.
All of those numbers are why he will be in the spotlight when the Lightning play the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoors at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).