2026 Stadium Series was 'one you’ll remember for the rest of your life'

They may not have. And they will go on to Sunrise, Florida, for their final game on Feb. 4 before the Olympic break lamenting what could have been. But even if they gave up the lead, even if they lost the two points, they were part of something so much bigger.

Because, ultimately, it was a night that felt worthy of hockey, of hockey outdoors, a night that brought the icy chill of northern nights on ponds to the usually temperate climate of Tampa. It was a night for toques and scarves, that frosty 41.8 degrees at puck drop.

It was cold enough that the ice crew had to warm the ice on Sunday, the potential for which NHL vice president of facility and hockey operations Derek King had called “bizarre” the day before, given how focused they -- and everyone -- had been on the chances the weather would be too hot for ice when the idea of an outdoor game in Tampa was conceived.

They needn’t have worried.

“It was perfect weather out there,” McDonagh said. “Felt like a classic outdoor game. The ice was great. The crowd was with it the whole game. … It was incredible. The way the game went too, it was a little bit of everything. I think if the fans were here tonight, they got their money’s worth and then some.”

And then some.

“This was pretty good entertainment, right?” Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. “This game pretty much had everything. Unfortunately, you know, we were on the wrong side. But what a start, we were down fastest goal against, probably. … Come back, had the lead, they come back, goalie fight. What else [do] you want, right?”

Because from the moment the two teams arrived, the Lightning coming in on trolleys in the latest version of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Creamsicle uniforms, the Bruins coming in wearing colonial-era patriots uniforms, both choices nods to their cities and their NFL teams, the show was on.

But as much of a spectacle as the game was, with its pirate ships and patriots, tiki torches and Tim McGraw, all the nods to a city that 24 hours before had looked like it was full of extras from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series in service of the annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest, it was something more: It was a game between the two hottest teams in the NHL over the past month, the 11-1-1 Lightning and the 11-2-1 Bruins. It was a measuring stick game, a four-point game, a medley of cliches that all said one thing, that this was a massive game in the brutally tight Atlantic Division.

It was worthy of that.

“I just don’t think you can get much better than this outdoor game in NHL history,” Guentzel said. “I think there’s a little bit of everything, down 5-1 to come back, get to overtime, then there was a goalie fight, I think you had a little bit of everything, the drama. Just, to what it meant to Tampa Bay to have an outdoor game. That was one you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”