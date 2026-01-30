Lightning ‘can’t wait’ for Stadium Series amid red-hot stretch

TAMPA -- Jon Cooper called this upcoming weekend Tampa’s miniature version of Mardi Gras.

And right now, his Tampa Bay Lightning are definitely the stars of the festivities.

At least 500,000 people are expected to be on hand Saturday to watch the annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest, which features a pirate ship full of rowdy scallywags sailing to the Tampa Bay Convention Center where the mayor will hand over the keys to the city to them.

Twenty-four hours later, about 65,000 fans will pack Raymond James Stadium to see the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series between the host Lightning and the visiting Boston Bruins (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Raymond James Stadium is the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. How fitting, then, that Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield got a tour of the Lightning dressing room at Benchmark International Arena after Tampa Bay’s 4-1 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

With the Lightning on a 16-1-1 run right now, it seems everyone wants to be around them these days.

“We’re going to see if he can suit up for us,” Cooper said of Mayfield before breaking into laughter.

Given the fact that the NHL is holding a second outdoor game in the state of Florida in the span of a month, anything is possible, the Lightning coach said.

“Gary Bettman, he’s one [heck] of a commissioner,” Cooper said, a wry grin on his face. "Anybody that can make it be 40 degrees [Fahrenheit] in Tampa on the night of the outdoor game, he’s wielding a magic wand.

“It might screw up the suit I was going to wear. I wasn’t anticipating it was going to be this cold. But it’s going to be great. It’ll be great for this city, especially with the celebration of Gasparilla …

“Quite frankly, I think it’s going to be magical, especially with the way the weather is going to be like a true outdoor game, open air,” he continued. “It’s pretty cool.”