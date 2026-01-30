Lightning ‘can’t wait’ for Stadium Series amid red-hot stretch

Tampa Bay on 16-1-1 run entering outdoor matchup against Bruins at Raymond James Stadium

© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TAMPA -- Jon Cooper called this upcoming weekend Tampa’s miniature version of Mardi Gras.

And right now, his Tampa Bay Lightning are definitely the stars of the festivities.

At least 500,000 people are expected to be on hand Saturday to watch the annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest, which features a pirate ship full of rowdy scallywags sailing to the Tampa Bay Convention Center where the mayor will hand over the keys to the city to them.

Twenty-four hours later, about 65,000 fans will pack Raymond James Stadium to see the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series between the host Lightning and the visiting Boston Bruins (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Raymond James Stadium is the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. How fitting, then, that Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield got a tour of the Lightning dressing room at Benchmark International Arena after Tampa Bay’s 4-1 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

With the Lightning on a 16-1-1 run right now, it seems everyone wants to be around them these days.

“We’re going to see if he can suit up for us,” Cooper said of Mayfield before breaking into laughter.

Given the fact that the NHL is holding a second outdoor game in the state of Florida in the span of a month, anything is possible, the Lightning coach said.

“Gary Bettman, he’s one [heck] of a commissioner,” Cooper said, a wry grin on his face. "Anybody that can make it be 40 degrees [Fahrenheit] in Tampa on the night of the outdoor game, he’s wielding a magic wand.

“It might screw up the suit I was going to wear. I wasn’t anticipating it was going to be this cold. But it’s going to be great. It’ll be great for this city, especially with the celebration of Gasparilla …

“Quite frankly, I think it’s going to be magical, especially with the way the weather is going to be like a true outdoor game, open air,” he continued. “It’s pretty cool.”

Watch Day 9 of the outdoor rink, tent build for the 2026 Stadium Series

He wasn’t just referring to the weather.

His players agree, too. After disposing of the Jets, they could all now set their sights on Sunday’s spectacle, which defenseman Darren Raddysh considers to be a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

“It’s going to be awesome,” said Raddysh, who had three points (one goal, two assists) in the victory. “I’ve never had the chance to do that yet. It’s something I’ve been looking forward to since they announced it here. So I know a lot of guys are excited.”

Count Raddysh among them. The prospect of the outdoor game brought back memories for him of he and his brother Taylor, a forward with the New York Rangers, joining their dad Dwayne to skate on a local pond while growing up in Caledon, Ontario, about 40 miles north of Toronto.

“Never had the chance (to play outdoors) in pro or junior. So yeah, it’ll be good. And we’re excited for that.”

Forward Yanni Gourde, who also had three points (one goal, two assists) against the Jets, said the environment at Raymond James Stadium “is going to be electric.”

“I can’t wait,” he said. “It’s going to be super exciting, a really fun weekend. I can’t wait to get it started, honestly.

“This is going to be a big game. And the NHL does a great job putting on big events like that. So I’m super excited.”

See graphical rendering of the 2026 NHL Stadium Series in Tampa

What makes the Lightning’s current hot streak even more impressive is that they’ve been able to do it without captain Victor Hedman, who underwent elbow surgery last month and hasn’t played since Dec. 9. Hedman practiced in a full contact jersey during Tampa Bay’s morning skate Thursday and said afterward he hopes to play Sunday.

Cooper is taking a more cautious approach with the veteran defenseman, saying a decision will be made in the next couple of days. In the meantime, he’s been impressed with the way his team has found different ways to win, concentrating on the game’s small details to be successful.

“These guys are playing so well and responsible,” he said. “And it’s really, honestly comfortable coaching these guys right now. We’re not the perfect team by any means, but they know how to self-correct …

“We’re just not shooting ourselves in the foot right now.”

And, thanks in part to that, they are the toast of Tampa entering Gasparilla weekend.

