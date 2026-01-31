Hedman expected to return from elbow injury for Lightning at Stadium Series

‘All the signs are positive’ Tampa Bay captain will play for 1st time since Dec. 9

Hedman TBL to play in SS with bug

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TAMPA -- Victor Hedman is expected to return from an elbow injury for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series against the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

The defenseman and Lightning captain was injured during a 6-1 victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 9. Hedman was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 11 and has been recovering from surgery.

Like I said before, playing in this game has been a big motivation in me coming back,” Hedman told NHL.com on Saturday. “It’s up to (coach Jon Cooper) and the trainers, so we’ll see at game time.

“But I felt good out there. All the signs are positive.”

Hedman received stick taps from his teammates at center ice at the conclusion of practice here, a clear sign he can play Sunday.

“I think you saw at the end of practice there what happened,” Cooper said minutes later, confirming Hedman’s return. “So, you know, barring him coming in saying no, which I think is extremely doubtful, most likely [he’ll play].”

Hedman’s pending return is good news for the Lightning and Team Sweden, who Hedman will represent at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. He is expected to be a key cog for coach Sam Hallam’s team, which plays its opening game of the tournament against host Italy on Feb. 11 (3 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, SN, TSN, CBC). Hedman had 12 assists and was averaging 21:05 of ice time for Tampa Bay prior to the injury.

“Sweden, the country Sweden, can take a huge breath,” Cooper said.

Hedman was the first player to emerge from the Lightning dressing room and led them onto the ice for practice, which was held inside the tent set up by the NHL to protect the surface. The cover will be removed Sunday morning.

For Lightning players, seeing Hedman back was a huge confidence boost.

“Victor is our big captain,” goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy said. “He brings a lot of energy to our team.”

Forward Jake Guentzel agreed.

“He’s our emotional leader,” Guentzel said. “He’s our captain for a reason. He plays a lot of minutes and does a lot of things for our team.”

The Lightning (34-14-4) entered Saturday atop the Eastern Conference and have gone 17-3-2 since Hedman’s injury.

“I can’t say how proud I am of the guys,” he said. “They have a great thing going here, and I’m looking forward very much to be part of it if things work out.”

Watch Day 11 of the outdoor rink, tent build for the 2026 Stadium Series

Related Content

Hardworking Kucherov leads Lightning into Stadium Series vs. Bruins 

Road to the NHL Stadium Series in Tampa Episode 5

NHL 'happy to have' tent over rink during Stadium Series prep 

Bruins look to seize opportunity to gain on Lightning in Stadium Series matchup

NHL, Lightning help install living shoreline

Stadium Series in Tampa latest example of Florida as hockey hotbed

WATCH: 2026 NHL Stadium Series Graphical Animation

NHL Stadium Series

Esposito's vision for Lightning hits new heights with outdoor game

NHL EDGE stats to watch for in 2026 Stadium Series

Hardworking Kucherov leads Lightning into Stadium Series vs. Bruins 

Lightning 'can't wait' for Stadium Series amid red-hot stretch

Bruins look to seize opportunity to gain on Lightning in Stadium Series matchup

NHL, Lightning to create, expand adaptive hockey in Tampa as Stadium Series legacy project

Stadium Series rink build getting huge boost from cool Florida weather, structure

Golden Knights to play Stars at 2027 Stadium Series in Dallas

Hedman has 'big motivation' to return for Stadium Series

Hedman not ruling out return for Stadium Series with Lightning

Golden Knights will face Stars at 2027 Stadium Series in Dallas

Stadium Series in Tampa latest example of Florida as hockey hotbed

Lightning to host adaptive hockey event ahead of Stadium Series

ThunderBug scuba dives to celebrate Stadium Series

2026 Stadium Series in Tampa to embrace theme of Gasparilla Pirate Fest

Stadium Series field design to have pirate theme for Bruins-Lightning

Maroon talks Lightning, Stadium Series, retirement in Q&A

NHL nationally televised games for week of Jan. 26