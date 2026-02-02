Subban helps showcase Upper Deck’s latest NHL card products at Stadium Series

TAMPA -- P.K. Subban is no stranger to hockey cards, having collected them as a kid before getting his own once he began playing in the NHL.

But the former defenseman was blown away at how far the industry has come since his childhood.

"It's just cool now because before it was just an image on a card," Subban said at Raymond James Stadium prior to the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Sunday between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS). "Now it's a piece of history. I mean, it was always a piece of history, but to me, they've elevated it. And they've given more to the fan. When you come out of your pocket to buy a piece of memorabilia, you want something special, and these cards are just really, really special. I'm impressed. I'm blown away, really."

Subban, an analyst for ESPN, along with hobbyist Kyle Kravitz, AKA kingofthecards, who has over 330,000 followers on Instagram, collaborated with Upper Deck to showcase the brand’s newest products, including Allure and Black Diamond boxes, on the pirate ship at the football stadium.

"I never got into the trading of it, but I know how important it is to fans," Subban said. "For the players, you're playing. So you're always dreaming about being on a card. But those first couple years, I remember having Dominik Hasek and it said 'Dominator' on the side, and it had a little flash to it, but these cards now, they're making them with jerseys in them and it's just a different level."