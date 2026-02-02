Subban helps showcase Upper Deck’s latest NHL card products at Stadium Series

ESPN analyst, former defenseman opens boxes with hobbyist Kravitz at Raymond James Stadium

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

TAMPA -- P.K. Subban is no stranger to hockey cards, having collected them as a kid before getting his own once he began playing in the NHL.

But the former defenseman was blown away at how far the industry has come since his childhood.

"It's just cool now because before it was just an image on a card," Subban said at Raymond James Stadium prior to the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Sunday between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS). "Now it's a piece of history. I mean, it was always a piece of history, but to me, they've elevated it. And they've given more to the fan. When you come out of your pocket to buy a piece of memorabilia, you want something special, and these cards are just really, really special. I'm impressed. I'm blown away, really."

Subban, an analyst for ESPN, along with hobbyist Kyle Kravitz, AKA kingofthecards, who has over 330,000 followers on Instagram, collaborated with Upper Deck to showcase the brand’s newest products, including Allure and Black Diamond boxes, on the pirate ship at the football stadium.

"I never got into the trading of it, but I know how important it is to fans," Subban said. "For the players, you're playing. So you're always dreaming about being on a card. But those first couple years, I remember having Dominik Hasek and it said 'Dominator' on the side, and it had a little flash to it, but these cards now, they're making them with jerseys in them and it's just a different level."

The products Subban and Kravitz opened were Allure Hockey, which is one of Upper Deck's two annual chrome releases in hockey (along with O-Pee-Chee Platinum) and Black Diamond.

Chase cards in Allure include Blue Line and Blue Line autograph parallels numbered to 35, Purple Diamond and Purple Diamond autograph parallels numbered to 10, and 1-of-1 Golden Treasures and Golden Treasures autograph parallels. Each box contains at least eight rookie cards, and one autograph or Doubloons (all-gold foilboard) card. The latest edition of Allure also includes the all-new Impressions set. This is a 10-card original art set featuring superstars and superstars in the making.

Black Diamond has numerous numbered and autograph cards to chase, including of rookies Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick by the New York Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft, and Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov, and NHL legends Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe and Henrik Lundqvist among others. There are also Hockey History Patches and Captain Patches to chase.

"Hockey's my favorite sport. I grew up a huge Islanders fan, season ticket holder, so the game's been something I've been close to for a long time," Kravitz said. "For me, I'm as excited to open boxes as I've been in a long time because I'm chasing an Islanders top pick, the chase of the product is Schaefer. And being able to chase an Islander who looks like he's going to be the face of the League (is exciting as a fan)."

Kravitz didn't have to wait long to get a Schaefer card. It was in one of Subban's packs, but the two later orchestrated a trade.

"A lot of fans don't get to meet their favorite player, so to have a card and then potentially be able to meet that person someday," Subban said. "I always remember when I met Mats Sundin for the first time, and he handed me a broken stick when I was at Maple Leaf Gardens watching him practice, like, you know, just to be able to have a piece of it. And hockey cards, we know this. It's cards and sports, it's part of tradition, part of the culture, and for me, to see people invest in it and elevate the product is giving a better product to the fans. And I think the players appreciate it too."

Subban said he collected sports cards as a kid, as well as Pokemon cards. As much as he enjoyed what they looked like, he said it doesn't compare to what they look like now.

"So the thought back then was not to be able to have a holographic card or a card made out of glass, or anything like that, or have something with a jersey in it. So to be able to have all of those things and have people add them just shows how much the industry's invested in the fans."

Subban also said he has been a longtime fan of Upper Deck, recalling that he even won a signed LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers jersey in 2009 when he was part of the Upper Deck Rookie Challenge.

"Upper Deck has been great to me personally, but they've been great to a lot about athletes, and really just a pillar in the world of sports when it comes to card trading and merchandise and memorabilia, I mean they do it the best."

During the card opening, Subban and Kravitz got cards of Bruins forward Morgan Geekie and Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, who were playing in the game. Kravitz got those players to sign them before giving them away to two lucky fans.

"I'm a hockey fan first. If I had to choose between any of the major sports to get the chance to work with them and the players, it's going to be hockey for me every day of the week," Kravitz said. "I just see a great opportunity to help grow the game and grow the hobby at the same time."

