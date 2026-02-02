Vasilevskiy, Lightning stage improbable comeback against Bruins in Stadium Series

TAMPA -- In the end, with the capacity crowd of 64,617 at Raymond James Stadium holding its collective breath on an uncommonly chilly Florida night, it came down to a case of “next goal wins.”

Fortunately, for Jake Guentzel and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates, he was the one who scored it Sunday.

And when it was all over, after the veteran’s shootout winner had given the Lightning the largest comeback victory in NHL outdoor game history, he could only shake his head in awe at what he and his teammates had just accomplished.

“That was one you’ll definitely remember for the rest of your life,” Guentzel said after Tampa Bay’s 6-5 shootout win against the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series.

Never before had the Lightning won a game in which they’d been four goals behind. And for the first 28:18 against the Bruins, from the moment Morgan Geekie had put Boston up 5-1, it certainly seemed as if they weren’t going to do it this time either.

“For the first half of the game, they were all over us,” Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy said. “So to win a game like this, it’s unreal.

“So a big, big thanks to the guys for that.”