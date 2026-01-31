McDonagh aims to keep perfect outdoor mark for Lightning in Stadium Series

TAMPA -- Ryan McDonagh has played in outdoor games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers, so the 36-year-old defenseman speaks from experience when he knows exactly what would make the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Game special for the Lightning when they face the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (6:30 p.m., ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

"You want these games, these opportunities to be memorable and one way to do that is to win the game," McDonagh said. "That's what you try to emphasize early. You try to emphasize in the middle of it. And on days like today, you go out and focus and work on your game. It will be exciting to see what everything looks like from the ice tomorrow."

McDonagh had made sure all five outdoor games he has participated in has been a positive memory. He's won them all and hopes to continue that trend Sunday night.

"Obviously soak it up and enjoy it for sure, but we've got guys that are competitors," McDonagh said. "We've got guys that are gamers here and when there's a game to be played tomorrow night we've got to show up and do our job. That's what we've done over and over again here and, like I said, you want to make this city, this team proud and be proud of yourself, too. A good way to do that is to try to win the hockey game."

He was on the winning side for the Rangers in the 2012 NHL Winter Classic against the Philadelphia Flyers at Citizens Bank Park, two games in the 2014 NHL Stadium Series against the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders at Yankee Stadium and 2018 Winter Classic against the Buffalo Sabres at Citi Field, and for the Lightning in the 2022 NHL Stadium Series against the Nashville Predators at Nissan Stadium.

Along with the opportunity to keep a perfect record in outdoor games, McDonagh is working his way back into game shape; he returned to the Tampa Bay lineup in a 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury.

The victory was the Lightning's 16th in 18 games (16-1-1), a stretch McDonagh was sidelined for most of and one he want his return to ruin.

"I was just really happy ... honestly I was kind of surprised how well I felt," he saiid. "Legs were strong. Wind and conditioning were there. It's been 4 or 5 weeks since I played a game, but I really felt good timing wise.

"And that's the thing with this team, this coaching staff. It's just been a great group, everybody really pulling for one another, buying into the system and having to handle the adversity of injuries and a tough schedule and all those things."