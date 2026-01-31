Lightning, Bruins excited to hit Stadium Series ice after early tent removal

TAMPA, Fla. -- When Charlie McAvoy stepped onto the ice at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, he had a sense of déjà vu. Not because he’d played in previous outdoor games -- which he has, at Fenway Park and Lake Tahoe -- but because of something a little further back in his hockey history.

“That felt like some of the youth rinks I played in when I was a kid, when you just feel like you’re in a bubble,” McAvoy said. “We used to have a bubble that we played in in Freeport, New York. So that’s what it kind of felt like.

“I kept saying, I can’t believe that this is the rink we’re playing this game on tomorrow. When you take the tent off, it’ll feel night and day different, I’m sure.”

He wasn’t alone. Within the usual outdoor-game nostalgia of playing on frozen ponds until dark fell, with the wind and the snow and the frosty breath, there was another element to the practice day before the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS): those youth rinks, whether they were in Freeport, New York, or Prince George, British Columbia.

“You felt like you were in a rural town in the north somewhere, playing in the youth hockey rink,” Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “That’s honestly how it felt and it was super cool. The low ceiling … it was awesome.

“We were sitting around talking to the team and we’re like, I can’t believe this roof’s going to come off and we’re going to be in the open air with all these people there.”

Because once Sunday hits, it will look very, very different. The NHL will remove the structure that went up two weeks ago, which has protected the ice from the elements of heat, rain and humidity, exposing the surface to the open air.