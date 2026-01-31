Lightning, Bruins will have ‘big points’ on line at Stadium Series in Tampa

TAMPA -- When the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins face off in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium, the stage will be grander than usual, but the two points on the line still will be the most important thing.

The Lightning and Bruins will enter the game Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS) as two of the hottest teams in the League. Tampa Bay (34-14-4) is 16-1-1 in its past 18 games, is first in the Atlantic Division and has the second-best record in the League behind the Colorado Avalanche (36-8-9).

"I think in the warmups, you kind of take it all in and have fun and enjoy the experience," said Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel, who will be playing in his first outdoor game. "But once the game starts, these are big points. In our conference, it's super tight. We went on a run there, and then you look back, and it's almost like it didn't really do much. That's how tight this conference is. Two points are huge, and that's what we're focused on."

Boston (32-20-3) is 10-1-1 in its past 12 games and enters the game five points behind Tampa Bay in a tight Atlantic race.

"That's the biggest goal is leaving here with two points," Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman said. "And playing a really high-quality game, so I think that adds to the elements with the outdoor game, the hype around it, the people that are going to be here, and obviously what the meaning of the game is."