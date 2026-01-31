Lightning, Bruins will have ‘big points’ on line at Stadium Series in Tampa

Atlantic Division rivals surging ahead of outdoor game

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

TAMPA -- When the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins face off in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium, the stage will be grander than usual, but the two points on the line still will be the most important thing.

The Lightning and Bruins will enter the game Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS) as two of the hottest teams in the League. Tampa Bay (34-14-4) is 16-1-1 in its past 18 games, is first in the Atlantic Division and has the second-best record in the League behind the Colorado Avalanche (36-8-9).

"I think in the warmups, you kind of take it all in and have fun and enjoy the experience," said Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel, who will be playing in his first outdoor game. "But once the game starts, these are big points. In our conference, it's super tight. We went on a run there, and then you look back, and it's almost like it didn't really do much. That's how tight this conference is. Two points are huge, and that's what we're focused on."

Boston (32-20-3) is 10-1-1 in its past 12 games and enters the game five points behind Tampa Bay in a tight Atlantic race.

"That's the biggest goal is leaving here with two points," Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman said. "And playing a really high-quality game, so I think that adds to the elements with the outdoor game, the hype around it, the people that are going to be here, and obviously what the meaning of the game is."

Watch Day 11 of the outdoor rink, tent build for the 2026 Stadium Series

The Bruins have had success in outdoor games, going 4-1-0. The Lightning won their only previous outdoor game, 3-2 against the Nashville Predators in the 2022 Stadium Series at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

"I think just enjoy it," said Bruins forward Sean Kuraly, who will be playing in his fourth outdoor game. "I've been lucky to have some success as team (in the games) and I think it's always better when you win, so focusing on the game is … It's not another game, but once the puck drops, you know what to do. We do this every other day, so [it’s] kind of old habit by then."

The Lightning's next three games leading into the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are against division opponents -- the Bruins, Buffalo Sabres and Florida Panthers -- and they know what's at stake Sunday. And though the rink has been covered by a large, air-conditioned structure to ensure the ice is ready for the game and was in place when the teams practiced on Saturday, they did step onto the field to get a glimpse of what Sunday will be like.

"These are the funs one to play and it is huge for us to get going early, get ready for the puck drop," Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli said. "Just warmups, get out there and get a feel for what is going on. I think with the tent today, it was a little different, a unique experience, but I think it will make it more cool. Walking down that alleyway to get to the rink in front of the fans, get a nice warmup in and be good to go."

The weather also should be typical of an outdoor game, although not typical of Tampa, with the temperatures possibly dipping into the 30s.

Derek King, Andrew Higgins talk ice build progress ahead of Stadium Series in Tampa

"It's crazy because I think last Feb. 1, it was 81 degrees in Tampa," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "In the past, this has been a cool time of year but I don't think in the 13 years I have been in Tampa that I will feel the temperature as cold as it's going to be tomorrow. This game is meant to be played in the cold weather.

“… This is what we've experienced our entire life on the frozen pond, outside, playing until dark and essentially that is what we will be doing, playing at night, under the lights. It's a unique, special experience and we have all kind of been a part of it, but many people that will be at this game have not and I think that is super cool."

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy agreed with Cooper about the weather.

"I like that it's going to be in the 30s,” he said. “Let's hope it's that or even colder."

McAvoy, who will be playing in his third outdoor game, is planning to soak in the atmosphere before, during and after the game, and hopes the night ends with a win.

"It's very cool that we get a chance to be part of so many of these and every one of them is special in its own way," McAvoy said. "So I'm looking forward to taking a second tomorrow to take it all in when we're out there."

