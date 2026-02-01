Travis Roy's impact shines on at Hockey Classic ahead of Stadium Series

9th charity game played to help raise money for individuals, families affected by spinal cord injuries

Travis Roy Hockey Classic group shot Feb 1 26

© Rob Woolley

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

TAMPA -- Travis Roy's impact continues to shine years after his death.

Roy established the Travis Roy Foundation in 1996, shortly after he was paralyzed from the neck down on a play 11 seconds into his first shift for Boston University at age 20 on Oct. 20, 1995. The forward cracked his fourth vertebra when he attempted to check North Dakota defenseman Mitch Vig but missed and went headfirst into the glass.

The foundation ended in 2022 because Roy had asked for the charity to cease operations following his death (he died at age 45 on Oct. 29, 2020), but his legacy lives on.

This year, the ninth annual Travis Roy Hockey Classic was played at Benchmark International Arena on Sunday, after it was held at Madison Square Garden the past eight years, to raise money for individuals and families affected by spinal cord injuries and neurological conditions access the support and opportunities they deserve.

Those who raised or donated a minimum of $5,000 enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime experience. They got dressed in the locker rooms, played with NHL alumni and were to attend the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

"We raised over $25 million from the Travis Roy Foundation with all volunteers," said Lee Roy, Travis' father. "Guys like you who showed up and donated. We are just pleased that this continues for Travis, his name, what you guys are allowing to happen. And Dallas (the host city for the 2027 Stadium Series). And if Travis were here, you haven't qualified yet, because he only had one rule: If you don't have fun this weekend, you're not getting invited back."

Since its inception, more than $2 million has been raised by the Travis Roy Hockey Classic to help those impacted by spinal cord injuries. This year, the proceeds will benefit the NHL Foundation's Go Forward! campaign and its nonprofit partners: the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, Michael J. Fox Foundation, SCIboston/Travis Roy Legacy Grant, pdLIFE Foundation and the Stay in Step Spinal Cord Injury Recovery Center.

The lifetime cost for someone with a spinal cord injury can range between $1 million and $5 million, so the money raised by the foundation and charity game have gone a long way. More than 30 years after Travis' tragic accident, thousands have seen their quality of life improve because of what he started.

"We have raised about $150,000 from this event, and it's coupled with the over $600,000 that we raised at the Go Forward! event," said Kim Davis, NHL senior executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs. "So, it's consistent with all the work that we're trying to do to eliminate and to support spinal court injuries and just adaptive services in general."

Scott Litner, global sports and entertainment director at Morgan Stanley, was friends with Roy and started the annual charity game. His father, Dr. Richard Litner, also sustained a spinal cord injury in a 2005 accident and spent several months at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

Dr. Litner, a general and pediatric surgeon, died at age 72 on May 22, 2006.

"I wanted to get involved with something that was spinal correlated, and I was fortunate enough to be introduced to Travis Roy, and Travis and I became really, really close," Litner said. "For years, Travis hosted this charity game at [Boston University], and it was a really great thing."

The teams Sunday were coached by Lightning alum and Stanley Cup champions Tyler Johnson and Dave Andreychuk, with retired Tampa Bay players Glen Metropolit, Nate Thompson, Ryan Malone and Jassen Cullimore playing in the game.

"I think anytime you can give back and try to help out is really important for me," Johnson said. "Just getting done with my career, and I'm so lucky and fortunate to meet so many good people and kind of be around so many good things.

"When you're so busy playing, sometimes you're not able to help out as much as you can. Now that I have more time, I'm just really looking forward to be able to help out as much as I can, and it's such a good event to get some awesome people here that raised a bunch of money and that's what it's all about."

At the 2026 Go Forward! reception last month, Lee and Travis' mother, Brenda Roy, were honored with the NHL Foundation U.S. Advocacy Impact Award.

"It was an honor to present that to them," Litner said. "I was just incredibly honored to be a part of that. And they certainly deserve it. They're incredible human beings, so it meant quite a bit to me that they wanted to give back for everyone they've done for countless people and recognize them from their efforts."

The partnership with the NHL Foundation has led to more opportunities to expand the outreach and increase donations going towards great causes.

"Somehow, we made it happen, and nine years later, we've now raised over $2 million," Litner said. "I can't tell you how many lives that you guys, all the guys behind you, have impacted."

Davis said, "It's putting into action what we say all the time, and that is hockey is indeed for everyone. We don't just want those to be words. We want to demonstrate that through our actions and our deeds, so it is absolutely gratifying. And what a way to start the day of Stadium Series with this kind of hockey."

NHL Stadium Series

Bruins, Lightning arrive at Stadium Series dressed as colonial patriots, Buccaneers

Pastrnak can put ‘brilliance’ on display for Bruins at Stadium Series

Maroon serves as grand marshal for 2026 Gasparilla parade

NHL EDGE stats to watch for in 2026 Stadium Series

NHL, Swiss watchmaker NORQAIN unveil limited-edition timepiece

Lightning, Bruins excited to hit Stadium Series ice after early removal of rink covering

Bruins at Lightning projected lineups

Jeannot ‘all business’ facing Lightning at Stadium Series with Bruins

Lightning, Bruins will have ‘big points’ on line at Stadium Series in Tampa

McDonagh aims to keep perfect outdoor mark for Lightning in Stadium Series

Vasilevskiy hopes to ‘spark a few dreams’ with Lightning at Stadium Series 

Hedman expected to return from elbow injury for Lightning at Stadium Series

Esposito's vision for Lightning hits new heights with outdoor game

Hardworking Kucherov leads Lightning into Stadium Series vs. Bruins 

Lightning 'can't wait' for Stadium Series amid red-hot stretch

Bruins look to seize opportunity to gain on Lightning in Stadium Series matchup

NHL, Lightning to create, expand adaptive hockey in Tampa as Stadium Series legacy project

Stadium Series rink build getting huge boost from cool Florida weather, structure