Esposito's vision for Lightning hits new heights with outdoor game

TAMPA -- When Phil Esposito is asked to summarize the Tampa Bay Lightning's 35-year journey, complete with three Stanley Cup titles, the 83-year-old Hall of Famer replies, "It started with a dream."

It's one that certainly has come to fruition since he and his investors were awarded an NHL expansion franchise on Dec. 6, 1990, a historic day when the door was opened for the once-improbable concept of an NHL hockey team in Florida to morph into one of the most successful and lucrative franchises in the League today.

But even the brash, bold and never short-for-words Esposito, whose vision to make pucks a thing in the Sunshine State, could never have foreseen what's about to happen this weekend.

On Sunday, about 65,000 fans will pack Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to witness the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series between the Lightning and the visiting Boston Bruins (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

In his wildest imagination, could the Hockey Hall of Famer have predicted that there would come a day when outdoor hockey would come to the market where he helped nurture the sport for the past three-plus decades?

"No way. Not a chance. Are you nuts?" Esposito said in a 1-on-1 with NHL.com this week. "I mean, I thought hockey could work here when a lot of others didn't, and I worked towards making it happen.

"But outside? No way. Nobody was having outdoor games back then. It wasn't a thing yet."

It is now.

And the spectacle that will be hosted by this Gulf Coast city will be further proof of how the game has exploded here.

The inaugural regular-season outdoor game in the history of the NHL took place on November 22, 2003, 10 years after the formation of the Lightning, at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium, when the Edmonton Oilers played the Montreal Canadiens in the 2003 Heritage Classic. It was the first of 44 such games the NHL has put on, with the Bruins and Lightning set to play in No. 45.