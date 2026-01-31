Jeannot ‘all business’ facing Lightning at Stadium Series with Bruins

Forward played parts of 2 seasons for Tampa Bay, also went up against former team outdoors with Predators

Jeannot stadium series

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

TAMPA -- For Tanner Jeannot, playing against the Tampa Bay Lightning in an outdoor game will feel like déjà vu.

The Boston Bruins forward will be playing in his second such game in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS). He also played against them in the 2022 Stadium Series at Nissan Stadium in Nashville as a member of the Nashville Predators on Feb. 26, 2022.

"It was cool when I was in Nashville, and playing against them, it was a cool experience and something that I'll remember for a really long time," Jeannot said after practice Saturday, which was on the field but took place inside a covered structure in order to protect the ice from the outside elements.

Jeannot, who was in his first full NHL season at the time, scored the opening goal for Nashville in a 3-2 loss.

"The last one was really cool, so I'm looking forward to another experience with that. The atmosphere will be different,” Jeannot said. “It's going to be a lot of energy. It's going to be a lot of excitement, so, yeah, it'll for sure be different than (today)," Jeannot said. "Today is about obviously getting ready, but enjoying it as much as we can today, and tomorrow, it's going to be all business."

Jeannot also played for the Lightning for parts of two seasons in 2022-23 and 2023-24 following a trade from the Predators on Feb 26, 2023. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Kings on June 29, 2024, before signing a five-year, $17 million contract ($3.4 million average annual value) with the Bruins as a free agent on July 1.

"My time as a Bolt was good too," he said. "It was a good experience here. Coming back to play against them with Boston, it's going to be really fun."

Derek King, Andrew Higgins talk ice build progress ahead of Stadium Series in Tampa

The 28-year-old has fit in seamlessly with Boston and is a big reason why the Bruins are in the thick of the Atlantic Division race after two seasons without qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston (32-20-3) is 10-1-1 in its past 12 games.

"He's been a huge part of our team and brings an energy element, leadership, a great teammate," Bruins forward Sean Kuraly said. "Can score, he's obviously a really tough guy and has been a big part of what we've got as a team."

Jeannot has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 51 games this season, already surpassing the 13 points (seven goals, six assists) he had in 67 games with the Kings last season. He's also seen his ice time increase almost two minutes per game (up to 13:16 from 11:01 last season) and has been a physical presence with a team-leading 159 hits.

"He's been excellent," goalie Jeremy Swayman said. "I feel really safe with him out there a lot of times, so that's been a huge factor for him joining our team. Offensively he has been really good. Attention to detail. He is a veteran guy that's played the game a while so he's brought that veteran calmness, and obviously, the camaraderie has really been elite."

The setting on Sunday may be a bit different than usual, but Jeannot said the Bruins will have one focus when the puck drops.

"Every point is super important in our division right now, so we know how important the game is and we're going to be coming ready to work," he said.

