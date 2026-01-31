Jeannot ‘all business’ facing Lightning at Stadium Series with Bruins

TAMPA -- For Tanner Jeannot, playing against the Tampa Bay Lightning in an outdoor game will feel like déjà vu.

The Boston Bruins forward will be playing in his second such game in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS). He also played against them in the 2022 Stadium Series at Nissan Stadium in Nashville as a member of the Nashville Predators on Feb. 26, 2022.

"It was cool when I was in Nashville, and playing against them, it was a cool experience and something that I'll remember for a really long time," Jeannot said after practice Saturday, which was on the field but took place inside a covered structure in order to protect the ice from the outside elements.

Jeannot, who was in his first full NHL season at the time, scored the opening goal for Nashville in a 3-2 loss.

"The last one was really cool, so I'm looking forward to another experience with that. The atmosphere will be different,” Jeannot said. “It's going to be a lot of energy. It's going to be a lot of excitement, so, yeah, it'll for sure be different than (today)," Jeannot said. "Today is about obviously getting ready, but enjoying it as much as we can today, and tomorrow, it's going to be all business."

Jeannot also played for the Lightning for parts of two seasons in 2022-23 and 2023-24 following a trade from the Predators on Feb 26, 2023. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Kings on June 29, 2024, before signing a five-year, $17 million contract ($3.4 million average annual value) with the Bruins as a free agent on July 1.

"My time as a Bolt was good too," he said. "It was a good experience here. Coming back to play against them with Boston, it's going to be really fun."