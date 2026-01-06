NHL invades Tampa ahead of Stadium Series between Lightning, Bruins 

“It’s unbelievable, but Mr. Bettman, how he explained the logistics of it, was fascinating,” said Phil Esposito, a Hockey Hall of Famer and founder of the Lightning. “… This is going to be something to watch and something to be part of. Really, really it is. It’s not like winning the Stanley Cup, but it’s big. It’s really big.”

The Stadium Series will feel especially big in Tampa, because the game will be played the day after the iconic annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest, which features an “invasion” by the crew of the mythical pirate Jose Gaspar.

Tuesday’s luncheon was called the “Invasion Luncheon.” When VIPs arrived, they were greeted on a blue carpet by members of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, the “pirates” who organize the festival, and the Bolts Blue Crew, the Lightning’s brand ambassador team. The Stadium Series logos have pirate motifs.

“This is going to be great, especially with Gasparilla,” said former Lightning forward Pat Maroon, who has played in four NHL outdoor games. “There’s going to be a lot of partying, a lot of fun, and I think Tampa’s going to experience something they’ll never experience ever again.”

Lightning chairman Jeff Vinik remembered asking for an outdoor game when he bought the team in 2010. After hosting the NHL All-Star Game in 2018, Tampa Bay pushed for an outdoor game, posting a billboard for NHL officials to see on their way to the airport. It had a Stadium Series logo, a rendering of Raymond James Stadium with an ice rink, and a message: “NEXT TIME, LET’S GO OUTSIDE THE BOX!”

When they appeared in their only outdoor game, the Lightning brought about 25,000 fans with them for a 3-2 win at the Nashville Predators before 68,619 at Nissan Stadium in the Stadium Series on Feb. 26, 2022. Tampa Bay has sold out 437 straight home games, the longest active streak in the NHL.

“The technology was not there in 2010 to have an outdoor game,” Vinik said. “I don’t know if the technology was there in 2018. But it’s a tribute to all the people involved that we’re able to host this kind of event. We’re thrilled to do it. …

“We saw it in other cities, and we wanted to share that with our fans and with our community. And we want the country and the world to see this technological, as Gary said, marvel. It’s a special day.”

Lightning owner Doug Ostrover remembered talking to Vinik about two years ago.

“He was obviously really excited about the outdoor game, and I have to admit I was thinking, ‘You’re going to play an outdoor game in Tampa with no roof, no dome, over it? How are we going to control it?’” Ostrover said. “But now you saw the video, the technology, and we couldn’t be more excited. …

“I think people are going to be shocked. And Gary, I probably shouldn’t say this, but this is going to blow away what happened in Miami.”