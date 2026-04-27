Sabres coach says Bruins in ‘nothing-to-lose and everything-to-gain category’

Ruff knows what to expect with chance to eliminate Boston in Game 5 of East 1st Round on Tuesday

thompson-buf-bos

© Joe Hrycych/Getty Images

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Sabres know Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round won’t be easy, not when the Boston Bruins will be trying to save their season at KeyBank Center on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NESN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

Back home after winning both games in Boston -- including 6-1 in Game 4 on Sunday -- to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series, the Sabres can advance in their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2011. They haven’t been to the second round since 2007, when they reached the conference final.

“You can expect this to be the hardest game that we're going to have to play short-term here because they're in the nothing-to-lose and everything-to-gain category,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said Monday. “They know that if they don't put whatever they can put into the game that they're done.”

The Sabres were dominant from the start in Game 4. They scored four goals in a span of 10:07 during the first period and outshot the Bruins 19-5. Ruff said after the game it was the “best period we played all year.” It was the first time in the series Buffalo scored in the first, and only the second time it had done so before the third period.

It’s taken some time, but the Sabres have steadily gotten to their game with more consistency over the course of the series. It was late in the second period and through the third of Game 3 (a 3-1 win on Thursday) when Ruff feels his group was really playing with confidence. They had constant puck pressure, and the defenseman were active the way they were for much of the regular season.

“I think the first period tomorrow is going to be a big period for us,” Ruff said. “They're embarrassed to a man about the game. … Through the year, did they have their stretches where they lost four or five or maybe four in a row? Yes. But did they correct it and get themselves in a good place? Yes, they did. So, why wouldn't they be there again?

“The only reason they are there is because they have, and I have a lot of respect for how hard it is to get to where they got, let alone get to where we got to.”

The NHL Tonight hosts speak about the Sabres' dominant victory over the Bruins in Game 4

Tuesday will be another first for the many on the Sabres roster who entered this series without NHL postseason experience. With the franchise ending its 14-year playoff drought, the likes of captain Rasmus Dahlin and defense partner Mattias Samuelsson, first-line center Tage Thompson, forwards Josh Norris, Jack Quinn, Josh Doan and Zach Benson, and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, among others, are getting their first taste at this level.

Although it’s new for many, there’s no shortage of teammates they’ve been able to turn to. Defenseman Bowen Byram won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022. Forward Alex Tuch played in the Cup Final with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018. Forward Tanner Pearson and defenseman Luke Schenn were acquired prior to the NHL Trade Deadline in March for depth and experience. Pearson won the Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014; Schenn won it twice with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, 2021).

“They don't have that the normal nerves that a guy that plays his first game like a (Tyson) Kozak going into Game 3; I think those are the guys you just bump into and they just tell you just go play the game,” Ruff said. “I know sometimes that's hard to do. And you only get experience for playing, whether it's one shift, one period, one game, one home game, one road game.

“There's all kinds of different experience you can get. But the only way you can get it is to live it. If you're feeling a little anxiety about it, just go to the guys that have been there.”

Related Content

Angry Bruins 'embracing' chance for redemption in Game 5 of East 1st Round

Sabres look to 'stay in the moment' after dominant win in Game 4 of East 1st Round

Sabres score 4 in 1st, win Game 4 of Eastern 1st Round to push Bruins to brink

Ruff pushing right buttons for young Sabres against Bruins in playoffs

Playoffs

3 Things to Watch: Flyers at Penguins, Game 5 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Speculation surrounding Tkachuk leaving Senators is ‘nonsense,’ GM says

Stars, Wild set for 'chess match' entering Game 5 of Western 1st Round

Zuccarello, Trenin could return for Wild in Game 5 of West 1st Round

‘Energy level is there’ for Oilers to rally in West 1st Round, coach says

Canadiens will 'stick to our system' in Game 5 coming off lost opportunity

Crozier hit on Slafkovsky could prove to be series-changer for Lightning

Angry Bruins 'embracing' chance for redemption in Game 5 of East 1st Round

3 Things to Watch: Golden Knights at Mammoth, Game 4 of Western Conference 1st Round

Subban's bond with Montreal remains strong through Canadiens' playoff run

Kings eliminated in Western 1st Round, offensive woes among factors

NHL EDGE stats: Ducks’ surprising start to 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Silovs gets another chance to save Penguins in Game 5 of East 1st Round

Oilers running out of time in West 1st Round, must find 'another level as a group'

Ducks rally to win Game 4 in OT, push Oilers to brink in West 1st Round

Video Review: EDM @ ANA – 2:29 of Overtime

Hagel provides spark for Lightning in Game 4 comeback win

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule