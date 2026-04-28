Penguins stay alive with Game 5 win against Flyers in East 1st Round

In a 4-2 victory in Game 4 on Saturday, Letang gave Pittsburgh a 3-1 lead at 4:27 of the third period. He has 25 career goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the most among active defensemen.

“The first three games we kind of got into the same slow game, scrum it out every time,” Letang said. “Obviously, the playoffs are a different energy, but Games 4 and 5, we’re playing with pace, and that’s what we did all year. ... We’re a team that won by playing fast.”

Philadelphia leads the best-of-7 series 3-2. It will host Game 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. EST; TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN360 and TVAS2).

Sidney Crosby had two assists, Elmer Soderblom and Connor Dewar scored, and Arturs Silovs made 18 saves for the Penguins, who are the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan Division.

Bump and Travis Sanheim scored, Rasmus Ristolainen had two assists, and Vladar made 18 saves for the Flyers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Metropolitan.

“The young guys were good,” Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said. “We’ve got to get some guys, though, they’ve got to step it up. They’ve got to play with more pace, shorter shifts. ... We’ve got to come up with some stuff here.”

Soderblom put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 on its first shot on goal at 2:45 of the first period, scoring with a wrist shot from the slot off a backhand pass from Anthony Mantha below the goal line.

“I think we’ve come out better the last few games,” Penguins coach Dan Muse said. “I think the execution is going to, overall, continue to get better. ... I think you’re seeing more of that. The last couple of games we’ve taken steps in the right direction.

“I said it after the previous game, but I think there’s also a level we can continue to get to.”