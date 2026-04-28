Letang fuels Penguins' belief in miracle comeback with 'crazy' Game 5 goal

After losing the first three games of the best-of-7 series, the Penguins have done a lot more right, and gotten their share of bounces in the process, in winning the past two games to force Game 6 in Philadelphia on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, HBO Max, truTV, SN360, TVAS2, SN-PIT, NBCSP).

So, though they still trail 3-2 in the series, the challenge in front of them no longer appears as daunting.

“I think we're getting into our game a lot more,” Letang said. “Our pace is a lot higher. The way we hold onto the puck offensively, we're not one-and-done on the rush. We're sustaining zone time. It's hard to defend. So, we have to keep doing that.”

Letang’s goal, which snapped a 2-2 tie at 17:12 of the second period, came at the end of one of those sustained shifts in the Flyers end. So, in that way, as Muse said, the Penguins earned the good fortune that resulted in the puck ending up in the net behind Flyers goalie Dan Vladar 35 seconds after they entered the offensive zone.

The Penguins worked the puck around the zone and down low, tiring the Flyers out, before Sidney Crosby passed it from behind the net to Letang at the right point. Letang unleashed a wrist shot that missed the net, but the puck caromed off the end boards and ricocheted in front, hitting the back of Vladar’s left leg before sliding over the goal line.

“Especially after all the looks I got in the second, I can't believe that one goes in,” Letang said. “But I just tried to put it there. Obviously, it made a crazy bounce.”