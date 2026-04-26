Wallstedt 'knew I could' be No. 1 goalie for Wild in Stanley Cup Playoffs

In his first NHL postseason, Wallstedt has stopped 130 of 140 shots through four games, including nine in overtime Saturday, good for a 2.06 goals-against average and .929 save percentage.

The series is tied 2-2 entering Game 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN360).

"He's played to his identity," Hynes said. "When I say that, there are certain things that make him a good goalie. He's a big strong kid. He's got poise in the net. He fights through traffic well. He's extremely competitive on second and third chances. That's what makes him a good goalie, and he's been consistent with that.

“He's playing his game. He's playing the game to his strengths and his ability. He's not too high, not too low. He's steady, calm and focused and playing to his identity. That's why he's played so well so far."

The Wild don't view Wallstedt as a rookie anymore, not after his play during the regular season, when he went 18-9-6 with four shutouts, a 2.61 GAA and .916 save percentage.

"Yeah, rookie, I don't know, it's just what 'Wally's' persona is," forward Marcus Foligno said. "When you see a kid have that swagger you're just like, 'He's got it.' There's nothing better than being (like that) as a goalie. Wally, we've known this for a while now that he was going to be this stud goalie, and when you get to know him, he's got the attitude of a stud goalie.

"He's got his chin up high and he walks around like he owns the room sometimes."

Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber said, "He wants to be on the ice in the biggest games. That's what makes him so special."

But even as confident as Wallstedt is, as much as he wants it and as much as he knew he was playing well in the final weeks of the regular season, he admitted he was surprised to be named the Game 1 starter.

Gustavsson, after all, started more games in the regular season (49) and had 11 games of postseason experience to Wallstedt's zero. Gustavsson is 4-6 with a 2.53 GAA and .917 save percentage in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"I felt like I deserved it," Wallstedt said. "I felt like I played well enough that I deserved playing Game 1, but maybe the expectations from the outside and what we've been through during the season told the group that he was going to play."

It didn't suggest that to Hynes.

Sure, it would have been easy for Hynes to go with Gustavsson knowing Wallstedt was ready if needed, but he basically said, ‘Why wait?’ and decided to play the goalie who he felt was playing better.

The Wild played 20 regular-season games after the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6; Wallstedt started nine and went 4-3-2 with a 1.98 GAA and .930 save percentage; Gustavsson started 11 and was 6-5-0 with a 3.22 GAA and .875 save percentage.

"He was playing at the top of his game," Hynes said of Wallstedt. "He was confident. He was at the top of his game. He was playing really well. I think he met the moment in Game 1 and he got his feet under him. He's consistent, solid. He's not doing anything that is not in his repertoire to play. He's just playing his game and he's being great."