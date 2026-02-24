NHL EDGE stats: 5 turnaround teams after Olympics

San Jose Sharks

Forward Macklin Celebrini (Canada), the youngest NHL player at the 2026 Olympics (19 years old), led the entire tournament in goals (five) and shots on goal (28) and was second in points (10 in six games) behind Connor McDavid (13 in six games). Celebrini ranks fourth in the entire NHL in points (81 in 55 games) this season, has found elite chemistry with fellow young forward Will Smith (39 points in 42 games), keeping San Jose within five points of the final postseason spot in the Western Conference.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Celebrini is second in the entire NHL in both midrange shots on goal (101; behind Nathan MacKinnon’s 110) and midrange goals (15; behind MacKinnon’s 16) and ranks sixth among forwards in hardest shot (97.89 mph). Celebrini also ranks in the 95th percentile among forwards in both average shot speed (62.39 mph) and 20-plus mph speed bursts (140) this season.

Although the Sharks were winless over their final four games (0-3-1) before the break, they are tied for the most games remaining (27) among all NHL teams and have new wrinkles in their lineup. Rookie forward Michael Misa (eight points in 18 games this season) recently returned in January and ranks in the 79th percentile among forwards in max skating speed (22.75 mph). Forward Pavol Regenda (Slovakia) has scored seven of his eight goals in 16 games from high-danger areas and was one of the biggest surprises at the Olympics (five points in six games).

It’s also worth noting forward Kiefer Sherwood (acquired from Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 19) made his Sharks debut in the final game before the Olympic break. Sherwood ranks in the 90th percentile or higher among forwards in hardest shot, average shot speed, high-danger goals and long-range shots on goal this season.