Key EDGE stats for 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we preview the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden games between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators on Friday, Nov. 14 (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, FDSNSO, SN-PIT) and Sunday, Nov. 16 (9 a.m. ET; NHLN, SN, FDSNSO, SN-PIT) at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

---

The 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden features the surprising Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Nashville Predators in a matchup between plenty of international talent and strong underlying metrics.

The Penguins, led by elite veterans in Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Sweden-born defenseman Erik Karlsson, have been one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season. Pittsburgh, at 9-5-3 (21 points in standings) is in Stanley Cup Playoff position approaching the one-quarter mark of the season (Nov. 20), has the best power-play percentage in the NHL (35.7) and is tied for seventh in goals per game (3.35).

The Predators, featuring Sweden-born wing Filip Forsberg, are dealing with an injury to top defenseman Roman Josi (not traveling because of upper-body injury) and have struggled to start the season (​5-9-4) but have some bounce-back appeal based on their advanced stats.

The matchup also includes two of the best goal-scoring rookies in forwards Matthew Wood of the Predators (six goals in 11 games; tied with two others for NHL rookie lead) and Ben Kindel of the Penguins (five goals in 15 games; tied for fourth in class).

Here are three key underlying metrics storylines for the two-game international series between Pittsburgh and Nashville:

1. Penguins' high-danger success

Pittsburgh ranks second in the NHL in high-danger shots on goal (155) behind the Dallas Stars (156), led by Crosby and frequent linemate Bryan Rust (16 each; 86th percentile among forwards). The Penguins have eight players with at least 10 high-danger shots on goal this season, tied with three other teams for the most in the NHL. Even with the Penguins’ offensive accolades so far this season, they have further room for improvement in high-danger goals (25; 16th in NHL) and high-danger shooting percentage (16.1; 27th).

In terms of high-danger goals, the Penguins are led by Crosby and wing Anthony Mantha (five each; 93rd percentile among forwards), who has been one of the biggest bounce-back stories in the League this season. A huge factor in Mantha’s success has been the resurgence of Malkin, who’s tied for second in the NHL in primary assists (12) behind Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks (13). Kindel, who’s seeing time on Crosby’s line with the injury to another Sweden-born player in Rickard Rakell, ranks highly among forwards in midrange goals (three; 90th percentile) this season.

Although Predators goalie Juuse Saros has had save percentages well below his career average (.914) over the past two seasons (.892 this season; .896 last season), he ranks in the 90th percentile or better in all three saves by location categories, giving him a chance to contain the Penguins’ potent offense:

• High-danger saves: 89 (91st percentile)

• Midrange saves: 102 (94th percentile)

• Long-range saves: 83 (93rd percentile)