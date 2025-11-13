Key EDGE stats for 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we preview the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden games between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators on Friday, Nov. 14 (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, FDSNSO, SN-PIT) and Sunday, Nov. 16 (9 a.m. ET; NHLN, SN, FDSNSO, SN-PIT) at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

---

The 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden features the surprising Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Nashville Predators in a matchup between plenty of international talent and strong underlying metrics.

The Penguins, led by elite veterans in Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Sweden-born defenseman Erik Karlsson, have been one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season. Pittsburgh, at 9-5-3 (21 points in standings) is in Stanley Cup Playoff position approaching the one-quarter mark of the season (Nov. 20), has the best power-play percentage in the NHL (35.7) and is tied for seventh in goals per game (3.35).

The Predators, featuring Sweden-born wing Filip Forsberg, are dealing with an injury to top defenseman Roman Josi (not traveling because of upper-body injury) and have struggled to start the season (​5-9-4) but have some bounce-back appeal based on their advanced stats.

The matchup also includes two of the best goal-scoring rookies in forwards Matthew Wood of the Predators (six goals in 11 games; tied with two others for NHL rookie lead) and Ben Kindel of the Penguins (five goals in 15 games; tied for fourth in class).

Here are three key underlying metrics storylines for the two-game international series between Pittsburgh and Nashville:

1. Penguins' high-danger success

Pittsburgh ranks second in the NHL in high-danger shots on goal (155) behind the Dallas Stars (156), led by Crosby and frequent linemate Bryan Rust (16 each; 86th percentile among forwards). The Penguins have eight players with at least 10 high-danger shots on goal this season, tied with three other teams for the most in the NHL. Even with the Penguins’ offensive accolades so far this season, they have further room for improvement in high-danger goals (25; 16th in NHL) and high-danger shooting percentage (16.1; 27th).

In terms of high-danger goals, the Penguins are led by Crosby and wing Anthony Mantha (five each; 93rd percentile among forwards), who has been one of the biggest bounce-back stories in the League this season. A huge factor in Mantha’s success has been the resurgence of Malkin, who’s tied for second in the NHL in primary assists (12) behind Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks (13). Kindel, who’s seeing time on Crosby’s line with the injury to another Sweden-born player in Rickard Rakell, ranks highly among forwards in midrange goals (three; 90th percentile) this season.

Although Predators goalie Juuse Saros has had save percentages well below his career average (.914) over the past two seasons (.892 this season; .896 last season), he ranks in the 90th percentile or better in all three saves by location categories, giving him a chance to contain the Penguins’ potent offense:

• High-danger saves: 89 (91st percentile)
• Midrange saves: 102 (94th percentile)
• Long-range saves: 83 (93rd percentile)

WSH@PIT: Crosby knocks in his second PPG of the game

2. Sweden spotlight: Karlsson vs. Forsberg

Forsberg, who ranks seventh all-time among Sweden-born NHL players in career goals (325), will be defended by Karlsson, a three-time Norris Trophy winner, during the Global Series. Karlsson, the only defenseman to reach 100 points in a season since the turn of the century (101 with San Jose Sharks in 2022-23, ranks fourth in career points per game (0.80) among active NHL defensemen who have played at least 400 games.

Karlsson, who has the most career points per game among Sweden-born defensemen, ahead of second-place Niklas Lidstrom (0.73), remains an EDGE stats standout at 35 years old in various speed and offensive categories.

• 22-plus mph speed bursts: 6 (leads position; 99th percentile)
• Max skating speed: 23.39 mph (fourth at position; 99th percentile)
• 20-plus mph speed bursts: 31 (10th at position; 96th percentile)
• Hardest shot: 96.64 mph (95th percentile)
• Offensive zone time percentage on power play: 62.9 (93rd percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 8 (90th percentile)

Forsberg, meanwhile, is among the NHL leaders in key offensive categories over the past three seasons combined. Since 2023-24, Forsberg is tied with Crosby for 10th in goals (86), tied for 15th in points (184 in 182 games) and ranks fourth in shots on goal (685). Forsberg also has a robust EDGE stats profile, highlighted by his shot metrics:

• Max shot speed: 88.98 mph (90th percentile)
• Average shot speed: 62.08 mph (92nd percentile)
• Total skating distance: 53.26 miles (93rd percentile)
• High-danger shots on goal: 16 (86th percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 21 (96th percentile)
• Long-range shots on goal: 8 (97th percentile)
• Offensive zone time percentage: 47.2 (96th percentile)

DAL@NSH: Forsberg, O'Reilly connect for lead

3. Predators' offensive zone time percentage

Nashville ranks second in the NHL in offensive zone time percentage (43.6) behind the Carolina Hurricanes (45.4) this season. The Predators, like the Penguins, missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season but also ranked highly in offensive zone time percentage (42.9; tied for third).

In addition to Forsberg’s prowess in that category, forward Luke Evangelista leads the Predators in offensive zone time percentage and ranks seventh in the entire NHL in that category (48.3). Another offensive zone time percentage standout has been Wood, who’s in the 87th percentile among forwards (45.7) and also ranks highly in offensive zone start percentage (42; 92nd percentile) as a rookie.

NHL EDGE IQ uses ”Ice Tilt” to quantify territorial momentum based on which team has the advantage (and by what margin) at any given point during game play. The Predators rank eighth in average ice tilt advantage in regulation (10:45 per period) this season, suggesting they are one of the better teams at carrying play.

The Predators also feature one of the best goal-scorers of this era in Steven Stamkos (585 career goals; third among active players behind Alex Ovechkin’s 901, Crosby’s 636). Stamkos, at 35 years old, ranks highly among forwards in offensive zone time percentage (47.2; 95th percentile) and hardest shot (91.70 mph; 96th percentile), adding to the chances of this being a high-scoring series.

---

