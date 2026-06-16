Colton traded to Predators by Avalanche for Chrona, 2 draft picks

Forward had 24 points this season, won Stanley Cup with Lightning in 2021; Nashville gets Chrona, 3rd-round selections

colton-col-nsh-trade

© Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Ross Colton was traded to the Nashville Predators by the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. 

The Predators also received goalie Isak Posch for goalie Magnus Chrona, a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a third-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft; the latter was previously transferred to Nashville in a prior transaction.  

“We are very excited to add Ross Colton to our forward mix,” Predators general manager Chris MacFarland said. “Ross is a versatile, two-way winger who will add sandpaper and grit into our middle-six group.”

The 29-year-old forward had 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 73 regular-season games for the Colorado Avalanche this season and five points (two goals, three assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games. 

He had six points (four goals, two assists) in 23 playoff games with the Tampa Bay Lightning when they won the Cup in 2021.

Colton has one season remaining on a four-year, $16 million contract ($4 million average annual value) he signed with the Avalanche on July 17, 2023, and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season. 

It’s the first significant move made by Nashville since the hirings of Chris MacFarland as president of hockey operations and general manager on June 2 and Rob Blake as vice president of hockey operations on June 5. 

MacFarland joined the Predators after four seasons as Avalanche GM.

VGK@COL, WCF, Gm 2: Colton capitalizes on blocked puck in the slot

Selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fourth round (No. 118) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Colton has 176 points (89 goals, 87 assists) in 404 regular-season games for the Lightning and Avalanche and 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 75 playoff games.

Posch, 21, played 28 games for Colorado of the American Hockey League this season and went 15-8-5 with a 2.78 goals-against average, .891 save percentage and two shutouts. He also played two games for Utah of the ECHL.

“Isak Posch is a talented young netminder who was selected to play in the AHL All-Star game this past year,” MacFarland said. “He is a big goaltender who will add to our already impressive goalie depth.”

Chrona, 25, played 25 games for Milwaukee of the AHL this season and went 9-11-3 with a 2.94 GAA, .894 save percentage and one shutout. He played nine games for the San Jose Sharks during the 2023-24 season and was 1-6-1 with a 4.71 GAA and .859 save percentage.

He was a fifth-round pick (No. 152) by the Lightning at the 2018 NHL Draft.

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