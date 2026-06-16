Colton traded to Predators by Avalanche for Chrona, 2 draft picks

Ross Colton was traded to the Nashville Predators by the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

The Predators also received goalie Isak Posch for goalie Magnus Chrona, a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a third-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft; the latter was previously transferred to Nashville in a prior transaction.

“We are very excited to add Ross Colton to our forward mix,” Predators general manager Chris MacFarland said. “Ross is a versatile, two-way winger who will add sandpaper and grit into our middle-six group.”