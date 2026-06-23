McDavid, Draisaitl, Hyman ready to change way they play to win Cup, Babcock says 

EDMONTON -- Mike Babcock does not have the luxury of easing into his new role as Edmonton Oilers coach.

Despite not having been on an NHL bench since he was fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs 23 games into the 2019-20 season, the Oilers are not only expecting immediate results, they are on the clock.

The pressure to win the Stanley Cup now is high with captain Connor McDavid going into the first season of a two-year, $25 million contract and the possibility of him becoming a free agent on July 1, 2028 looming.

Fortunately for Babcock, he has the full support of McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the rest of the Oilers core to make whatever changes necessary to win.

That includes adjusting the roles of the two star players, which he outlined in a meeting with them along with forward Zach Hyman prior to being hired by Edmonton.

That meeting is what convinced Babcock to come out of retirement and take the role.

“The interaction with star players who want nothing more than to win and tell you how they’re willing to change and adjust to make that happen, that’s pretty exciting for a coach,” Babcock said during his introductory press conference on Tuesday. “I went through in detail the changes that would have to be made for us to have success when it mattered. And when they said they were all in, the next step was to get together with ownership.”

Edmonton is hoping Babcock is able to succeed where many other coaches have fallen short.

He is the Oilers’ sixth coach since McDavid was selected by Edmonton with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. Draisaitl, who was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, is playing for his eighth coach.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the No. 1 selection in the 2011 draft, will be playing for his 10th coach in Edmonton.

Babcock replaces Kris Knoblauch, who was fired May 14. He took the Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, losing to the Florida Panthers in seven games in 2024 and losing in six games last season. The Oilers were eliminated by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round this season, and Knoblauch was gone.

General manager Stan Bowman said the pressure to win the Cup has always been there, no matter McDavid’s contract situation.

“I’ve been asked that question maybe from the first day I started about being on the clock, so I don’t know how much more on the clock we are now than we were two years ago,” Bowman said. “No, I don’t think anything changes. Mike commented about how bad those guys want to win. That’s the kind of the common (thread) throughout this whole thing, is we’re doing everything we can to give our team the best chance to win. And when you win, guys typically want to continue to win. That’s our objective and that’s not going to change.”