Arber Xhekaj signed a two-year, $2.6 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $1.3 million.

The 23-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 44 games last season and led the Canadiens in penalty minutes (81) and was fourth with 125 hits.



Signed by Montreal as an undrafted free agent Oct. 4, 2021, Xhekaj has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 95 NHL games.