Hage seeks to fulfill childhood dream with Canadiens

BROSSARD, Quebec -- It’s hard to imagine anyone from Toronto being happier than Michael Hage was when he was selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the No. 21 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

But the 18-year-old forward knows his late father would have been right there to share the joy of that glorious moment if not for fate.

“I can’t imagine what he’d be thinking right now,” Hage said. “He and my grandpa were the biggest two Habs fans I’ve ever seen, and if they were able to see me a part of this organization and wearing the jersey, I think they’d be pretty pumped.”

Hage, who will play for the University of Michigan this fall, wore Maurice Richard’s No. 9 in minor hockey to honor his grandfather and father’s favorite hockey player.

“It’s really special, especially growing up a Habs fan,” Hage said. “My parents growing up in Montreal, you know, it’s a dream for me. And now just trying to step back and realize it’s the reality. And I’ve got to continue to work and do everything I can to be ready as soon as I possibly can be and make an impact here when I get here.”

Hage’s father Alain died in a swimming pool accident in July 2023. Beyond imparting his love of the Canadiens to Michael, Alain emphasized one particular quality that is ingrained in his son.

“All he cared about was my work ethic, controlling your work ethic,” Hage said. “That I still try to do to this day.”

Although he dreams of moving to his family’s roots in Montreal as soon as possible, Hage has been centered this summer as he prepares to head to Ann Arbor, Michigan. His focus is on taking that next step toward fulfilling the ultimate dream scenario: the opportunity to etch the family name in the Canadiens’ rich hockey lore.

“I think right now I’m just taking it one year at a time,” Hage said. “When I go home, I’m just going to try to do everything I can to make a big impact next year. After that, it’s still one year at a time.

"And we’ll see what will happen next, but when the time comes that I have the chance to play here, I want to make an impact right away. I want to do everything I have to to make it.”

A right-handed shot who admires the game of Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, Hage played the previous two seasons with Chicago of the United States Hockey League, leading the team with 75 points (33 goals, 42 assists) in 54 games in 2023-24.

He made a favorable impression on Montreal director of player development Rob Ramage during development camp earlier this summer.

“It’s the first viewing for me live,” Ramage said. “I saw a little bit of tape, but pretty smooth. You can see the skill set there. A great release, very confident out there for a young guy, so exciting.”

The Canadiens are pleased Hage will be furthering his progression at Michigan, where the hope is he can grow into his maturing body.

“Two games a week so you have that chance to hit the weight room,” Ramage said. “It’s a great program, obviously. They’ve put a lot of guys in the NHL, so I think it’s a good development path for him.”