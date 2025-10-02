Fantasy hockey top 10 draft bargains

NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey bargains based on average draft position (ADP) for the 2025-26 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

NOTE: These picks are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen, Chris Meaney and Troy Perlowitz; there are separate preseason draft lists for sleepers, rookies, breakouts and bounce-backs. Players are listed in order of NHL.com fantasy rank.

1. Gabriel Vilardi, F, WPG

Average draft position: 126.2

2. Dylan Strome, F, WSH

Average draft position: 128.6

3. Sean Monahan, F, CBJ

Average draft position: 173.6

4. Sam Montembeault, G, MTL

Average draft position: 107.8

5. Morgan Geekie, F, BOS

Average draft position: 167.5

6. Mikael Granlund, F, ANA

Average draft position: 178.2

7. Shayne Gostisbehere, D, CAR

Average draft position: 125.7

8. Frederik Andersen, G, CAR

Average draft position: 149.8

9. Aaron Ekblad, D, FLA

Average draft position: 120.3

10. Artturi Lehkonen, F, COL

Average draft position: 163.4

---

Other injured players worth stashing in all leagues:

Matthew Tkachuk, F, FLA

Average draft position: 63.3

NOTE: Tkachuk had surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle on Aug. 22 and is expected to be out until at least December.

Zach Hyman, F, EDM

Average draft position: 116.1

NOTE: Hyman (wrist) is expected to be out until at least November.

---

Other potential fantasy bargains to consider:

Tyler Seguin, F, DAL (165.2)

Pierre-Luc Dubois, F, WSH (166.2)

Tony DeAngelo, D, NYI (166.7)

Tyler Toffoli, F, SJS (173.4)

Ryan Donato, F, CHI (183.7)

Troy Terry, F, ANA (N/A)

Pius Suter, F, STL (N/A)