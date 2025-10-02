Fantasy hockey top 10 draft bargains

Value picks who can outperform average draft position; season preview podcasts

Fantasy Geekie

© China Wong/Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey bargains based on average draft position (ADP) for the 2025-26 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

NOTE: These picks are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen, Chris Meaney and Troy Perlowitz; there are separate preseason draft lists for sleepers, rookies, breakouts and bounce-backs. Players are listed in order of NHL.com fantasy rank.

1. Gabriel Vilardi, F, WPG

Average draft position: 126.2

2. Dylan Strome, F, WSH

Average draft position: 128.6

3. Sean Monahan, F, CBJ

Average draft position: 173.6

4. Sam Montembeault, G, MTL

Average draft position: 107.8

5. Morgan Geekie, F, BOS

Average draft position: 167.5

6. Mikael Granlund, F, ANA

Average draft position: 178.2

7. Shayne Gostisbehere, D, CAR

Average draft position: 125.7

8. Frederik Andersen, G, CAR

Average draft position: 149.8

9. Aaron Ekblad, D, FLA

Average draft position: 120.3

10. Artturi Lehkonen, F, COL

Average draft position: 163.4

---

Other injured players worth stashing in all leagues:

Matthew Tkachuk, F, FLA

Average draft position: 63.3

NOTE: Tkachuk had surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle on Aug. 22 and is expected to be out until at least December.

Zach Hyman, F, EDM

Average draft position: 116.1

NOTE: Hyman (wrist) is expected to be out until at least November.

---

Other potential fantasy bargains to consider:

Tyler Seguin, F, DAL (165.2)

Pierre-Luc Dubois, F, WSH (166.2)

Tony DeAngelo, D, NYI (166.7)

Tyler Toffoli, F, SJS (173.4)

Ryan Donato, F, CHI (183.7)

Troy Terry, F, ANA (N/A)

Pius Suter, F, STL (N/A)

Related Content

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey forward, defenseman point projections

Fantasy

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' live draft on YouTube

Fantasy hockey hits, blocks, face-off wins draft guide

Fantasy hockey draft rankings tiers for 2025-26

Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey bold predictions for 2025-26

Fantasy hockey forward, defenseman point projections

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey mock draft for 2025-26 season

Fantasy hockey goalie, team win projections

Fantasy hockey breakout candidates with EDGE stats

Fantasy spin on NHL training camps for 2025-26

Fantasy hockey sleeper picks with EDGE stats