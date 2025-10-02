Fantasy hockey top 10 draft bargains

NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey bargains based on average draft position (ADP) for the 2025-26 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
NOTE: These picks are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen, Chris Meaney and Troy Perlowitz; there are separate preseason draft lists for sleepers, rookies, breakouts and bounce-backs. Players are listed in order of NHL.com fantasy rank.
1. Gabriel Vilardi, F, WPG
Average draft position: 126.2
2. Dylan Strome, F, WSH
Average draft position: 128.6
3. Sean Monahan, F, CBJ
Average draft position: 173.6
4. Sam Montembeault, G, MTL
Average draft position: 107.8
5. Morgan Geekie, F, BOS
Average draft position: 167.5
6. Mikael Granlund, F, ANA
Average draft position: 178.2
7. Shayne Gostisbehere, D, CAR
Average draft position: 125.7
8. Frederik Andersen, G, CAR
Average draft position: 149.8
9. Aaron Ekblad, D, FLA
Average draft position: 120.3
10. Artturi Lehkonen, F, COL
Average draft position: 163.4
---
Other injured players worth stashing in all leagues:
Matthew Tkachuk, F, FLA
Average draft position: 63.3
NOTE: Tkachuk had surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle on Aug. 22 and is expected to be out until at least December.
Zach Hyman, F, EDM
Average draft position: 116.1
NOTE: Hyman (wrist) is expected to be out until at least November.
---
Other potential fantasy bargains to consider:
Tyler Seguin, F, DAL (165.2)
Pierre-Luc Dubois, F, WSH (166.2)
Tony DeAngelo, D, NYI (166.7)
Tyler Toffoli, F, SJS (173.4)
Ryan Donato, F, CHI (183.7)
Troy Terry, F, ANA (N/A)
Pius Suter, F, STL (N/A)