Fantasy hockey bold predictions for 2025-26

Celebrini can finish top 10 in points; Guenther among goal leaders; season preview podcasts

Byfield Wright for FANT bold predictions

© Rob Curtis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com provides a bold fantasy hockey prediction for each of the 32 teams for the 2025-26 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

MORE FANTASY COVERAGE

Rankings | Projections | Cheat sheet

NOTE: These bold, yet feasible, scenarios should be taken with a grain of salt but also used as inspiration to think creatively in fantasy leagues, especially in terms of potential line combinations and players' ceilings in different stat categories. These predictions, a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen, Chris Meaney and Troy Perlowitz, may contradict NHL.com's fantasy player rankings and/or point/win projections.

---

Anaheim Ducks: Defenseman Jackson LaCombe could lead the Ducks in points this season with at least 65.

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Charlie McAvoy can be one of four players (others: MacKenzie Weegar, Moritz Seider, Rasmus Dahlin) with at least 10 goals, 150 shots on goal and 100 hits.

Buffalo Sabres: Forward Tage Thompson can lead the NHL in goals this season with at least 55.

Calgary Flames: Defenseman Zayne Parekh can lead all rookies at his position in points this season with at least 55.

Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes can be the only team with two 40-goal scorers this season: Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho.

Chicago Blackhawks: Defenseman Sam Rinzel can lead NHL rookies in power-play points with at least 25.

Colorado Avalanche: Forward Gabriel Landeskog can be one of three players (others: Brady Tkachuk, Filip Forsberg) with at least 30 goals, 150 hits and 200 shots on goal.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Goalie Jet Greaves can finish in the top five among high-volume starters (minimum 40 games) in save percentage with at least a .915.

Dallas Stars: Forward Wyatt Johnston can lead the Stars in goals this season with at least 40.

Detroit Red Wings: Goalie John Gibson can finish among the top 10 in wins this season with at least 32.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Matt Savoie can finish among the top five rookies in even-strength points this season with at least 35.

Florida Panthers: Wing Brad Marchand can lead the Panthers in points this season with at least 82.

Los Angeles Kings: Forward Quinton Byfield can lead the Kings in goals this season with at least 35 and finish among the top 20 in the category.

Minnesota Wild: Wing Matt Boldy can be one of five players this season with at least 40 goals and 40 assists.

Montreal Canadiens: Center Nick Suzuki can finish in the top five in points this season with at least 100.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Roman Josi can be the only player in the NHL with at least 60 points, 250 shots on goal and 150 blocked shots this season.

New Jersey Devils: They can lead the NHL with seven 20-goal scorers this season: forwards Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer and Evgenii Dadonov, and defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

New York Islanders: Rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer can finish among the top 15 at his position in assists this season with at least 40.

New York Rangers: Wing Gabe Perreault can lead NHL rookies in goals this season with at least 28.

Ottawa Senators: Forward Shane Pinto can lead the Senators in goals this season with at least 32.

Philadelphia Flyers: Wing Matvei Michkov can finish among the top 10 in goals this season with at least 40.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Ville Koivunen can finish among the top five rookies in points this season with at least 45.

San Jose Sharks: Center Macklin Celebrini can finish among the top 10 in points this season with at least 90.

Seattle Kraken: Forward Shane Wright can lead the Kraken in goals with at least 30 this season.

St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Cam Fowler can finish among the top 10 at his position in points and set a new career high in the category with at least 60.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Wing Oliver Bjorkstrand can set a career high in power-play goals this season with at least 10, making Tampa Bay the only team with four double-digit power-play goal-scorers (others: Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel, Nikita Kucherov).

Toronto Maple Leafs: Goalie Anthony Stolarz can lead the NHL in shutouts this season with at least seven.

Utah Mammoth: Wing Dylan Guenther can finish among the top five players in goals this season with at least 45.

Vancouver Canucks: Goalie Thatcher Demko can bounce back and finish among the top five in wins this season with at least 35.

Vegas Golden Knights: Defenseman Shea Theodore can finish among the top five at his position in points with at least 70.

Washington Capitals: Wing Alex Ovechkin can lead the NHL in shots on goal for the first time since 2017-18 with at least 320, topping Nathan MacKinnon and David Pastrnak.

Winnipeg Jets: Wing Cole Perfetti can be one of three Jets players with at least 30 goals this season.

Fantasy

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey forward, defenseman point projections

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey mock draft for 2025-26 season

Fantasy hockey goalie, team win projections

Fantasy hockey breakout candidates with EDGE stats

Fantasy spin on NHL training camps for 2025-26

Fantasy hockey sleeper picks with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings

Fantasy hockey draft strategy: Rounds 1-4

Winnipeg Jets fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Edmonton Oilers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26