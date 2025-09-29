Fantasy hockey bold predictions for 2025-26

MORE FANTASY COVERAGE

NOTE: These bold, yet feasible, scenarios should be taken with a grain of salt but also used as inspiration to think creatively in fantasy leagues, especially in terms of potential line combinations and players' ceilings in different stat categories. These predictions, a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen, Chris Meaney and Troy Perlowitz, may contradict NHL.com's fantasy player rankings and/or point/win projections.

Anaheim Ducks: Defenseman Jackson LaCombe could lead the Ducks in points this season with at least 65.

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Charlie McAvoy can be one of four players (others: MacKenzie Weegar, Moritz Seider, Rasmus Dahlin) with at least 10 goals, 150 shots on goal and 100 hits.

Buffalo Sabres: Forward Tage Thompson can lead the NHL in goals this season with at least 55.

Calgary Flames: Defenseman Zayne Parekh can lead all rookies at his position in points this season with at least 55.

Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes can be the only team with two 40-goal scorers this season: Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho.

Chicago Blackhawks: Defenseman Sam Rinzel can lead NHL rookies in power-play points with at least 25.

Colorado Avalanche: Forward Gabriel Landeskog can be one of three players (others: Brady Tkachuk, Filip Forsberg) with at least 30 goals, 150 hits and 200 shots on goal.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Goalie Jet Greaves can finish in the top five among high-volume starters (minimum 40 games) in save percentage with at least a .915.

Dallas Stars: Forward Wyatt Johnston can lead the Stars in goals this season with at least 40.

Detroit Red Wings: Goalie John Gibson can finish among the top 10 in wins this season with at least 32.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Matt Savoie can finish among the top five rookies in even-strength points this season with at least 35.

Florida Panthers: Wing Brad Marchand can lead the Panthers in points this season with at least 82.

Los Angeles Kings: Forward Quinton Byfield can lead the Kings in goals this season with at least 35 and finish among the top 20 in the category.

Minnesota Wild: Wing Matt Boldy can be one of five players this season with at least 40 goals and 40 assists.

Montreal Canadiens: Center Nick Suzuki can finish in the top five in points this season with at least 100.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Roman Josi can be the only player in the NHL with at least 60 points, 250 shots on goal and 150 blocked shots this season.

New Jersey Devils: They can lead the NHL with seven 20-goal scorers this season: forwards Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer and Evgenii Dadonov, and defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

New York Islanders: Rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer can finish among the top 15 at his position in assists this season with at least 40.

New York Rangers: Wing Gabe Perreault can lead NHL rookies in goals this season with at least 28.

Ottawa Senators: Forward Shane Pinto can lead the Senators in goals this season with at least 32.

Philadelphia Flyers: Wing Matvei Michkov can finish among the top 10 in goals this season with at least 40.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Ville Koivunen can finish among the top five rookies in points this season with at least 45.

San Jose Sharks: Center Macklin Celebrini can finish among the top 10 in points this season with at least 90.

Seattle Kraken: Forward Shane Wright can lead the Kraken in goals with at least 30 this season.

St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Cam Fowler can finish among the top 10 at his position in points and set a new career high in the category with at least 60.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Wing Oliver Bjorkstrand can set a career high in power-play goals this season with at least 10, making Tampa Bay the only team with four double-digit power-play goal-scorers (others: Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel, Nikita Kucherov).

Toronto Maple Leafs: Goalie Anthony Stolarz can lead the NHL in shutouts this season with at least seven.

Utah Mammoth: Wing Dylan Guenther can finish among the top five players in goals this season with at least 45.

Vancouver Canucks: Goalie Thatcher Demko can bounce back and finish among the top five in wins this season with at least 35.

Vegas Golden Knights: Defenseman Shea Theodore can finish among the top five at his position in points with at least 70.

Washington Capitals: Wing Alex Ovechkin can lead the NHL in shots on goal for the first time since 2017-18 with at least 320, topping Nathan MacKinnon and David Pastrnak.

Winnipeg Jets: Wing Cole Perfetti can be one of three Jets players with at least 30 goals this season.