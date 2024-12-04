Stars players thrilled to team up for Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Hintz, Heiskanen, Lindell continue 'special year,' which also included Global Series in home country

4 nations stars players

© Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- The Dallas Stars are practically perhe -- the Finnish word for "family" -- with the links between the team and Finland this season.

Having three Dallas players representing Team Finland in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off in February, with center Roope Hintz added to the roster on Wednesday, after playing in the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal in November, the Finnish-born Stars are cherishing a special season.

"It's a dream come true being (on) that team," Hintz said Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. "There's so many guys I know from our younger national teams, and then a lot of friends too. And then we have a couple other guys from this team too, so obviously it's going to be a really nice time."

Hintz joins Stars defensemen Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell, who were among the initial six players selected to the team in June. Only the Florida Panthers, with four players on Team Finland, have more representation.

Hintz was the only Finnish skater among the Stars and Panthers who did not have a point when the two teams faced off at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, for the two games last month.

Setting aside the personal and team disappointment of being held off the scoresheet in two losses to Florida, Hintz thought the Global Series was a great way to engage and energize Finland hockey ahead of the best-on-best tournament.

"That was really cool for us," Hintz said. "We get to experience that first and now this, so, yeah, [the fans] they're always behind us. And, of course, everyone loves to play for our country, so really looking forward (to February)."

Finland's 4 Nations Face-Off roster revealed

The best-on-best tournament featuring teams consisting of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States will be held from Feb. 12-20, with games at Bell Centre in Montreal on Feb. 12-15 and at TD Garden in Boston from Feb. 17-20.

Hintz and Heiskanen agreed that the chance to participate in the first international competition to feature NHL players since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016 only added to the excitement.

"Every time you see one of the Finns, you know, play against you or after a game or something, you talk about that a little bit," Heiskanen said.

Said Hintz: "It's nice to get to play against the best players in the world [on] the same teams from the same country, so I think that's really cool."

Hintz, Heiskanen and Lindell will be important pieces for Finland, which opens the tournament against the United States on Feb. 13 at Bell Centre (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Entering Wednesday, Hintz is tied for second on the Stars in goals with 10, and has been a driving force for a strong first line with forwards Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston.

"Great honor, you know, well deserved," said Stars head coach Peter DeBoer, who will be an assistant for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. "And he's one of the elite centermen in the League."

Heiskanen and Lindell could play together as a top pair given their familiarity. Heiskanen leads Stars defensemen in points (13) and goals (four) while averaging 24:50 of ice time, ninth in the NHL among defensemen entering Wednesday. Lindell has nine points (two goals, seven assists) and is averaging 21:58.

Lindell summed up his assessment of Team Finland as a whole with one word: "Confident."

"I think great mix of young players and guys at their primes, so excited to see where we are at with the national team," Lindell said.

For Heiskanen, the 4 Nations Face-Off represents a memorable chapter in his the 25-year-old's hockey career.

"Games in Finland first, and now we get to play in national team, so it's special year, and really, really happy that it's going to happen," he said.

