Stars players thrilled to team up for Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

LOS ANGELES -- The Dallas Stars are practically perhe -- the Finnish word for "family" -- with the links between the team and Finland this season.

Having three Dallas players representing Team Finland in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off in February, with center Roope Hintz added to the roster on Wednesday, after playing in the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal in November, the Finnish-born Stars are cherishing a special season.

"It's a dream come true being (on) that team," Hintz said Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. "There's so many guys I know from our younger national teams, and then a lot of friends too. And then we have a couple other guys from this team too, so obviously it's going to be a really nice time."

Hintz joins Stars defensemen Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell, who were among the initial six players selected to the team in June. Only the Florida Panthers, with four players on Team Finland, have more representation.

Hintz was the only Finnish skater among the Stars and Panthers who did not have a point when the two teams faced off at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, for the two games last month.

Setting aside the personal and team disappointment of being held off the scoresheet in two losses to Florida, Hintz thought the Global Series was a great way to engage and energize Finland hockey ahead of the best-on-best tournament.

"That was really cool for us," Hintz said. "We get to experience that first and now this, so, yeah, [the fans] they're always behind us. And, of course, everyone loves to play for our country, so really looking forward (to February)."