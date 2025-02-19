Q. Hughes practices in Vancouver, unlikely to join U.S. for 4 Nations Final 

BOSTON -- Quinn Hughes might not be coming after all.

The star defenseman practiced in a red noncontact jersey with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, hours after United States coach Mike Sullivan said he was headed to the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“Quinn Hughes is coming,” Sullivan said.

It was unclear in the first place whether Hughes would be able to play for the U.S. against Canada in the championship game at TD Garden on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; Disney+, ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

It remains unclear, though Hughes made it sound unlikely.

“I think the plan was to just see how my skate went today,” Hughes told reporters in Vancouver. “I feel like I felt pretty good. I mean, the rules are the rules. I can’t play unless anyone else gets injured, and I obviously don’t want to see anyone get injured. So, yeah, I think that’s where we’re at.”

Hughes won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman last season and was one of the first six players named to the U.S. roster on June 28. The 25-year-old has 59 points (14 goals, 45 points) in 47 games this season, which leads Vancouver and is tied for second among NHL defensemen.

But he missed the Canucks’ final four games before the 4 Nations Face-Off because of an undisclosed injury and was replaced on the U.S. roster by defenseman Jake Sanderson on Feb. 9.

Sanderson got to play in the United States’ 2-1 loss to Sweden here on Monday with defenseman Charlie McAvoy missing the game because of an upper-body injury. The Boston Bruins announced on Tuesday that McAvoy was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday to undergo testing and will not play in the championship game.

“Right now, we’re just taking each day as it comes,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to take it one day at a time. We’ll see what potential options might be available for us for the championship game, and then we’ll make decisions accordingly from there.”