Rantanen using 4 Nations Face-Off to reset after blockbuster trade to Carolina

MONTREAL – Mikko Rantanen’s life has been a whirlwind since being traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24.

In fact, Rantanen was still getting over the initial shock of the three-team deal, in which Carolina also acquired forward Taylor Hall from the Chicago Blackhawks, when he arrived in Montreal to play for Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off. In a way, having to concentrate only on playing games in this best-on-best tournament against Canada, Sweden and the United States will help the 28-year-old feel settled for the first time since the trade.

“Yeah, I think the playing side of everything is the best part,” Rantanen said after Finland’s practice at Bell Centre on Tuesday. “You just try to focus on the games. A tournament like this goes by quick. There’s only three games and then, hopefully, you’re on the top two seeding and then get to the final. It happens quick.”

Finland has one more practice on Wednesday before playing its opening game of the tournament against the U.S. on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). After missing the Hurricanes’ 7-3 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday because of a lower-body injury, Rantanen went through the full practice Tuesday. He skated on a line with his former Avalanche teammate Artturi Lehkonen and Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov and expects to be ready to play Thursday.

“I felt good on the ice,” he said. “And now tomorrow is another extra day, so it feels good.”

Rantanen acknowledged the transition following 10 seasons with the Avalanche, including winning the Stanley Cup in 2022, hasn’t been easy. He has two points (one goal and one assist) in six games with Carolina after getting 64 points (25 goals and 39 assists) in 49 games with the Avalanche before the trade.

“I think it’s only been, it was two weeks I was there, so it’s too quick even to get settled after a long time in another place,” Rantanen said. “And we were on the road a little bit. So many games, so you just try to focus on the games. So, I think it’s going to take time. This tournament is, obviously, nice to see how we can do as a Finnish team. So, just try to focus here now.”

Rantanen, who can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, said “we had some talks” with the Hurricanes about potentially re-signing with them.

“But like I said, it’s really early for me because I’ve got to settle in first,” Rantanen said.