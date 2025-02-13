Alfredsson appreciative of 4 Nations opportunity with Sweden

MONTREAL -- In a way, Daniel Alfredsson couldn't lose the opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off.
The Ottawa Senators legend, an assistant coach with Sweden in the tournament, is a native Swede who in 2016 was granted Canadian citizenship.
Naturally, Alfredsson's heart was much more with his native country Wednesday, representing his birthplace on Bell Centre ice for the ceremonial opening face-off. In the end, Sweden battled gamely before losing a thrilling 4-3 overtime decision to Canada, his adopted home.
As the home team for the 4 Nations opener, Sweden was assigned the Montreal Canadiens' Bell Centre dressing room. After his team's morning skate, Alfredsson ducked into a hallway for a chat just beyond the crowd of players and media in the main room, a portrait of the legendary Maurice "Rocket" Richard looking over his shoulder as he considered the task at hand.