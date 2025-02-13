Alfredsson appreciative of 4 Nations opportunity with Sweden

Assistant coach with native country battling for championship in adopted nation, 'it's an unbelievable opportunity'

By Dave Stubbs
@davestubbs.bsky.social NHL.com Columnist

MONTREAL -- In a way, Daniel Alfredsson couldn't lose the opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Ottawa Senators legend, an assistant coach with Sweden in the tournament, is a native Swede who in 2016 was granted Canadian citizenship.

Naturally, Alfredsson's heart was much more with his native country Wednesday, representing his birthplace on Bell Centre ice for the ceremonial opening face-off. In the end, Sweden battled gamely before losing a thrilling 4-3 overtime decision to Canada, his adopted home.

As the home team for the 4 Nations opener, Sweden was assigned the Montreal Canadiens' Bell Centre dressing room. After his team's morning skate, Alfredsson ducked into a hallway for a chat just beyond the crowd of players and media in the main room, a portrait of the legendary Maurice "Rocket" Richard looking over his shoulder as he considered the task at hand.

"Playing against Canada in Canada, in a hockey city like Montreal, it's an unbelievable opportunity," Alfredsson said. "We're going to have to keep our heads cool, to really believe in our game plan and what we want to accomplish.

"We can't go out there and start watching all the great players they have. We have some really good players too. We have to go out and execute our plan. We've got to keep our emotions in check, which will be really hard with the emotion and loudness of the fans tonight."

It took Sweden some time to find its game, its first shot coming 17:16 into the first period. But they clawed back from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits to force overtime before Canada's Mitch Marner scored the winner 6:06 into extra time.

One of hockey's great leaders and true gentlemen, revered in Sweden, Alfredsson was and remains for many the face of the Senators, his No. 11 retired to the rafters of Canadian Tire Centre on Dec. 29, 2016.

Alfredsson was deeply humbled by that, and then to be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022, admitting that he's not been back to the Toronto shrine since his induction night.

"But I've had some friends send me a picture of my plaque, or if they see a stick or something," he said with a grin.

Daniel Alfredsson with the 1995-96 Calder Trophy he was voted as NHL rookie of the year, and in a 1998 NHL All-Star Game portrait.

Alfredsson arrived in the NHL after having played five seasons of professional hockey in his homeland, Ottawa's second pick in the sixth round (No. 133) of the 1994 NHL Draft.

He joined the Senators for the 1995-96 season, winning the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year, setting off into his remarkable career.

The native of Gothenburg, Sweden would play 1,246 games during 18 seasons, 17 of them in Ottawa, where he remains a beloved figure for his playing career and his work in the community where he still lives and works as an assistant coach with the Senators.

He played one final season with the Detroit Red Wings, in 2013-14.

Alfredsson retired with 1,157 points (444 goals, 713 assists). He holds Senators records for goals (426), assists (682) and points (1,108), and has a distinguished national-team body of work for Sweden on his resume as well, including a gold medal at the 2006 Torino Olympics.

He represented Sweden 14 times during his career, winning a silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and two silver (1995, 2004) and two bronze (1999, 2001) medals in IIHF World Championship tournaments. That governing body inducted him into their Hall of Fame in 2018.

Daniel Alfredsson (11) and Gustav Nyquist celebrate after Sweden defeated Switzerland 1-0 in a game at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Alfredsson was awarded the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2011-12 for leadership on and off the ice and humanitarian contributions to his community, and the 2012-13 Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, for helping to grow the game locally.

Twice he represented Sweden in the World Cup of Hockey (1996, 2004), and during the 4 Nations, which runs through Feb. 20 in Montreal and Boston, he's behind the bench of Sweden as one of coach Sam Hallam's assistants.

Sweden next plays against Finland on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"You've got to come out of the gate strong [in this tournament], it's almost like every game is a Game 7," Alfredsson said. "You've got to be ready from the get-go.

"As coaches, you'd want to be more prepared and have more time, but it's the same for everybody. You cover what you think are the most important points and then the players are going to decide it. There are going to be mistakes made on both sides and you've got to capitalize when you get your chances."

Daniel Alfredsson of Sweden is taken down by Germany's Robert Leask during a game in the 2004 World Cup of Hockey in Stockholm.

This week, Alfredsson is back in a building where he always was a threat to the home team. Indeed, he was poison for the Canadiens, with 49 points (14 goals, 35 assists) in 47 games, though his first two assists came in his rookie season during three games at the Montreal Forum.

In all, Alfredsson had 107 points (31 goals, 76 assists) in 93 regular-season games against the Canadiens, and six points (two goals, four assists) in five Stanley Cup Playoff games against them.

That seems to have been forgiven judging by the warm welcome Bell Centre fans gave him Wednesday.

"I don't remember much about the games at the Forum," Alfredsson said with a laugh. "I remember just hearing about the history of the arena. I got to play in old Maple Leaf Gardens [in Toronto], too.

"The uniqueness of those buildings, the history of them as well … it's one of those things that when you're there, your first year in the League, you're just in awe of everything. You knew the buildings were always full, the people knew the game, and the Forum was definitely one of those.

Daniel Alfredsson displays his Canadian citizenship certificate during a ceremony held in Toronto during the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

"I always get energy when I come into the Bell Centre because of the energy of the fans and the traditions they have. It's one of the best arenas, if not the best, to visit in the NHL. I always have fond memories of playing big games here because the crowd is into it. It's always been a very special building to me."

It was with great pride at a ceremony with many others in the fan village in Toronto at the World Cup of Hockey 2016 that Alfredsson accepted his Canadian citizenship.

"Canada has meant so much to me," he said. "The country gave me the opportunity to play in the NHL. There are many similarities between Sweden and Canada. I find the mindset of the people extremely friendly and helpful; I felt at home right away in Ottawa, myself and my family.

"I was fortunate to play for one team for a long time, put down some roots, raise a family. The health care and school system in Canada are good, we're very comfortable living in Ottawa. It's been an unbelievable ride, to be honest."

That said, Alfredsson is wearing Sweden's Tre Kronor [three crowns], not Canada's maple leaf, at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

He's very much enjoying the transition from a brilliant player to a somewhat fledgling coach, both with the Senators, whom he joined as an assistant in December 2023, and now Sweden.

Daniel Alfredsson speaks during his jersey retirement ceremony prior to a game between the Ottawa Senators and the Detroit Red Wings at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Dec. 29, 2016.

"There's been a lot of experience that I've been through," he said. "I feel good about being able to contribute that way. At the same time, I'm still learning a lot about being a coach, knowing the game. How do you put a meeting together? How do you plan? It's been rewarding, being able to help and guide young players, and also learning from all the great coaches.

"The toughest part of being a coach is relaying what you want to relay in a way the players understand. Everybody doesn't see the game the same way. Just because it makes sense to me doesn't mean it will make sense to everyone.

"There are different ways to communicate. Some might learn by listening, some are more visual, some have to do it to learn. What fits one doesn't fit everybody. I'm still learning different techniques to teach people."

Alfredsson says he's always had respect for his coaches, at every level of hockey. That's deepened now that he's behind the bench.

"Even more so now for the amount of time that coaches put in and the work they do," he said. "It's remarkable. It's all for giving the players the best chance to succeed. That's what you want to see.

"It's extremely rewarding when you see players develop and become better offensively or defensively. When you see their careers tick upwards, that's the best thing of all."

Top photo: Daniel Alfredsson behind Sweden's bench during the first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday, and representing his country on Bell Centre ice for the pregame ceremonial face-off.

