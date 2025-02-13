Alfredsson appreciative of 4 Nations opportunity with Sweden

"Playing against Canada in Canada, in a hockey city like Montreal, it's an unbelievable opportunity," Alfredsson said. "We're going to have to keep our heads cool, to really believe in our game plan and what we want to accomplish.

"We can't go out there and start watching all the great players they have. We have some really good players too. We have to go out and execute our plan. We've got to keep our emotions in check, which will be really hard with the emotion and loudness of the fans tonight."

It took Sweden some time to find its game, its first shot coming 17:16 into the first period. But they clawed back from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits to force overtime before Canada's Mitch Marner scored the winner 6:06 into extra time.

One of hockey's great leaders and true gentlemen, revered in Sweden, Alfredsson was and remains for many the face of the Senators, his No. 11 retired to the rafters of Canadian Tire Centre on Dec. 29, 2016.

Alfredsson was deeply humbled by that, and then to be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022, admitting that he's not been back to the Toronto shrine since his induction night.

"But I've had some friends send me a picture of my plaque, or if they see a stick or something," he said with a grin.