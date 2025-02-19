McDavid back on big stage with Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off final against United States

After falling in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final last spring, forward has been electrifying in tournament

CAN McDavid no bug

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

BOSTON — Forty-eight hours after calling Connor McDavid “the best player in the league,” Nathan MacKinnon laughed Wednesday when asked why he felt that way.

“I have to explain it?” he said.

His answer spoke volumes.

That is: Don’t all you people see it the same way he does?

That McDavid is the best player on the planet?

Consider that this opinion is coming from a guy in MacKinnon who is the most recent winner of the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP and who is currently leading the NHL in scoring with 87 points (21 goals, 66 assists).

The bottom line: one of the best players in hockey thinks McDavid is the best.

Who better to make that endorsement?

“There’s a long list (of reasons),” MacKinnon said. “I mean, just watch him. He’s been doing it for a decade and he’s just so fun to watch.

“It’s obvious.”

If you’ve watched the 4 Nations Face-Off, as MacKinnon said of his Canadian teammate, you can see why.

Indeed, it was McDavid who produced the most electrifying moment of the tournament with his breakaway goal against the United States on Saturday that caused an already-deafening crowd to increase its volume to a ridiculous level. It was one of those special moments of Connor McDavid doing Connor McDavid things, even in a game Canada would go on to lose 3-1.

On Monday, with Canada looking to guarantee a spot in the tournament final with a victory against Finland, it was McDavid again who opened the scoring en route to a 5-3 victory. When it was time to set the tone of the game, the Edmonton Oilers star did exactly that.

Through it all, whether it’s been at Bell Centre in Montreal or TD Garden in Boston, there has been a noticeable murmur rippling through the stands whenever he starts one of his patented high-speed rushes. It’s as if the fans are bracing themselves for something special to happen.

Now comes the biggest stage he’s ever been on while wearing his country’s jersey.

Canada versus the United States (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, Disney+, SN, TVAS).

The rematch.

And under the glaring hockey spotlight of two nations, the expectations, the pressure, the hype, McDavid, who has four points (two goals, two assists) in the tournament, is embracing it all.

He has waited a decade to wear the Canadian maple leaf on his chest in a best-on-best competition. Now, for the first time, he’s getting the chance. And he plans on making the most of it.

“I’m really excited about it,” he said. “It’s obviously a great opportunity to make our country proud.

“A lot has been said about 10 years and no best-on-best but ultimately, just excited to play tomorrow, play in a great building, in a hostile environment.”

Mattias Ekholm knows just how motivated McDavid will be for this opportunity. The Swedish defenseman is McDavid’s teammate with the Oilers. He’s seen that fiery look in McDavid’s eyes before. And that’s exactly what he’s seen this week heading into the final.

“I know he wants to win everything he can,” said Ekholm after Sweden was eliminated earlier this week. “So I’m sure he’s going to be completely dialed in. I’m sure he’s going to be off the charts, ready to go. And obviously he’s got revenge in his game too.

“I’ve seen him do this before. I think he’s the best in the world, and I’m sure he’ll show up for a big-time game. I mean, I’m never betting against him.

“Never.”

\\*

The image is telling.

There was McDavid, sitting in the Oilers locker room, openly weeping after Edmonton’s Game 7 defeat against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final back in June.

At that moment, arguably the most excruciating of his career, he wasn’t about to go out and accept the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP that he’d just won. He didn’t care about the five Art Ross Trophies he had as the NHL’s scoring champion. Or the three Hart Trophies as NHL MVP. Or the four Ted Lindsay Awards for being the most outstanding player of the season as voted by his peers.

None of that mattered. Only team success did.

And with the title within the Oilers' grasp, they’d come up short, so painfully, heartbreakingly short.

McDavid’s vulnerability and show of emotion was shown to the world via Amazon Prime’s docuseries titled “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL,” which peeled back the curtains on the devastation being felt inside the Oilers dressing room that painful evening.

“What it shows is how crushed Connor was, how we all were,” Oilers teammate Zach Hyman said from Edmonton Tuesday. “He wanted it bad. We wanted it bad.

“He’s as fierce a competitor as you’ll find. And I’m sure you’ll see that against the U.S.”

Canada vs. USA Championship Trailer: For Country. For Legacy. Tune in at 8PM Thursday on ESPN

McDavid won’t say it publicly but it’s still a tender issue with him, judging by his reaction when reminded Wednesday of that night.

Asked to explain the roller-coaster of emotions he experienced after the loss to the Panthers, McDavid replied: “Why that question?”

It was explained to him that the Panthers defeat was referenced because some would see the game against the U.S. Thursday as a chance to gain revenge and this time win something on the big stage.

“Obviously disappointed to lose that game,” he said. “Obviously that was the biggest stage in hockey. I feel whether it’s the Olympics, this game tomorrow, whatever, I feel like Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final is as big a game as you’ll play in your whole life. So it’s good to draw on that experience.

“Obviously having just been there a few months ago, playing in big games is what I love to do. Everyone loves to do. And tomorrow’s a big game.”

Hall of Famer Mark Messier, considered one of the fiercest competitors and top leaders in NHL history, feels McDavid’s burst of tears after losing Game 7 reveals just how much the Oilers captain cares about winning. On Thursday, he’ll get another shot to do just that.

“For the most part, Connor has held his cards pretty close to the vest,” Messier, now an analyst with ESPN, said Wednesday. “And I know there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes which we aren’t privilege to, which is the way it should be. But I think, at that moment, the amount of care and passion he has for the game and for the pressure he puts on himself to win was evident.

“It just showed me the drive and passion he has to be the best and to win. And now he has that chance (Thursday) against the United States. And he knows that, in order to be considered one of the best players ever, the championships have to be on the resume. It’s just the way it is.

“I think everyone can agree he’s a phenomenal hockey player with a phenomenal skill set, maybe some of the best skills ever to play the game. But we’re always judged by whether we win or lose, right or wrong. This is another chance for him to do that. But he can’t do it alone. He needs some help.”

He’ll be looking for exactly that from linemates Brayden Point and Sam Reinhart against the U.S. The trio combined for six points (two goals, four assists) in Canada’s 5-3 win against Finland, the first game in the tournament in which they played together.

4 Nations Face-Off winner between United States, Canada debated

Reinhart can relate to McDavid’s pain. His Florida Panthers made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in 2023 before losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. One year later, he gained retribution by being on the Panthers team that won the title by beating McDavid and the Oilers in Game 7.

“There’s two sides to coming close and losing,” Reinhart said. “It certainly adds to the the drive to win and succeed. But I also think it provides the sense of belief that you’re right there and you have what it takes.

“Sometimes, late in the year or in those big games, you might not think you have what it takes. It’s a long road. But when you get there, and you’re close, you learn it’s not as hard as you thought.

“The belief is there. And I know Connor has it. And I think everyone will see that against the U.S.”

\\*

After most of Canada’s players had left the ice at the completion of practice at TD Garden Wednesday, McDavid and Sidney Crosby huddled with the coaching staff. There were details to go over, thoughts to be exchanged, tactics to be discussed.

No stone would be left unturned. Not with so much on the line Thursday.

Crosby has been here before. He’s won three Olympic gold medals with Canada among his impressive cache of awards over the years. For McDavid, however, this is his first chance of winning a championship in a best-on-best international event for Canada, and Crosby feels McDavid is primed to do everything in his power to make that happen.

To that end, Crosby pointed out that McDavid has scored the opening goal in two consecutive games.

“You want to have great starts,” Crosby said. “He’s somebody that’s dangerous every single shift, regardless of it’s the first period, third period, you name it.

“But he’s got the ability to raise his game. And you see that when you see him early in games flying around like that.”

Don’t be surprised to see him doing exactly that on Thursday, which he considers to be like a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I see the similarities to this (U.S.) game,” McDavid said. “Obviously we played a Game 7 situation (against Finland) on Monday which was a win-or-go-home situation, and we found a way to get it done.

“I think this group, having already been in a situation like that, will be better for it.”

Just like they are for having McDavid on their team.

“To me, Connor losing a Game 7 (last June), it’s a hard situation, it’s hard to digest when you get there,” Canadian coach Jon Cooper said. “And many times you think you’ll be right back there. But it doesn’t work that way.

“That’s why you have to embrace those moments like they’re going to be your last. And I know for sure Connor is doing that.”

If that’s not motivation for arguably world’s best player, what is?

— NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price contributed to this report

