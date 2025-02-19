McDavid back on big stage with Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off final against United States

Indeed, it was McDavid who produced the most electrifying moment of the tournament with his breakaway goal against the United States on Saturday that caused an already-deafening crowd to increase its volume to a ridiculous level. It was one of those special moments of Connor McDavid doing Connor McDavid things, even in a game Canada would go on to lose 3-1.

On Monday, with Canada looking to guarantee a spot in the tournament final with a victory against Finland, it was McDavid again who opened the scoring en route to a 5-3 victory. When it was time to set the tone of the game, the Edmonton Oilers star did exactly that.

Through it all, whether it’s been at Bell Centre in Montreal or TD Garden in Boston, there has been a noticeable murmur rippling through the stands whenever he starts one of his patented high-speed rushes. It’s as if the fans are bracing themselves for something special to happen.

Now comes the biggest stage he’s ever been on while wearing his country’s jersey.

Canada versus the United States (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, Disney+, SN, TVAS).

The rematch.

And under the glaring hockey spotlight of two nations, the expectations, the pressure, the hype, McDavid, who has four points (two goals, two assists) in the tournament, is embracing it all.

He has waited a decade to wear the Canadian maple leaf on his chest in a best-on-best competition. Now, for the first time, he’s getting the chance. And he plans on making the most of it.

“I’m really excited about it,” he said. “It’s obviously a great opportunity to make our country proud.

“A lot has been said about 10 years and no best-on-best but ultimately, just excited to play tomorrow, play in a great building, in a hostile environment.”

Mattias Ekholm knows just how motivated McDavid will be for this opportunity. The Swedish defenseman is McDavid’s teammate with the Oilers. He’s seen that fiery look in McDavid’s eyes before. And that’s exactly what he’s seen this week heading into the final.

“I know he wants to win everything he can,” said Ekholm after Sweden was eliminated earlier this week. “So I’m sure he’s going to be completely dialed in. I’m sure he’s going to be off the charts, ready to go. And obviously he’s got revenge in his game too.

“I’ve seen him do this before. I think he’s the best in the world, and I’m sure he’ll show up for a big-time game. I mean, I’m never betting against him.

“Never.”

\\*

The image is telling.

There was McDavid, sitting in the Oilers locker room, openly weeping after Edmonton’s Game 7 defeat against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final back in June.

At that moment, arguably the most excruciating of his career, he wasn’t about to go out and accept the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP that he’d just won. He didn’t care about the five Art Ross Trophies he had as the NHL’s scoring champion. Or the three Hart Trophies as NHL MVP. Or the four Ted Lindsay Awards for being the most outstanding player of the season as voted by his peers.

None of that mattered. Only team success did.

And with the title within the Oilers' grasp, they’d come up short, so painfully, heartbreakingly short.

McDavid’s vulnerability and show of emotion was shown to the world via Amazon Prime’s docuseries titled “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL,” which peeled back the curtains on the devastation being felt inside the Oilers dressing room that painful evening.

“What it shows is how crushed Connor was, how we all were,” Oilers teammate Zach Hyman said from Edmonton Tuesday. “He wanted it bad. We wanted it bad.

“He’s as fierce a competitor as you’ll find. And I’m sure you’ll see that against the U.S.”