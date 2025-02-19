Binnington returning to crease where he clinched Stanley Cup for 4 Nations Face-Off final against United States

BOSTON -- One game with the championship on the line, a legacy-defining moment for a goaltender at TD Garden.

Jordan Binnington has experienced this before.

In 2019, Binnington led the St. Louis Blues into the arena on Causeway Street here for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins. He made 32 saves in a 4-1 win, Binnington and the Blues capturing the Stanley Cup for the first time.

On Thursday, in the same arena, the same ice, same crease, Binnington will trade his blue note for his prideful maple leaf and be Canada's goalie against the United States in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, SN, TVAS).

"I think you can take experience from that for sure in your process," Binnington said. "It's a totally different game, different team and different moment. With anything experience-wise you use that and bring it with you, but it's a new game."

Binnington clearly tried to downplay his Game 7 success in the building he'll be playing in Thursday. Then again, he's a goalie, and typically all that matters to them is stopping the next shot, which is totally fair.

But defenseman Colton Parayko, Binnington's teammate both here and in St. Louis, knows what the goalie's previous Game 7 success could mean for Canada's chances Thursday.

"It's huge," Parayko said. "He's always been big in big moments. Just the type of person he is. He's always ready. He's always there, always gives us a chance to win. We've been in a Game 7 here in Boston before, obviously it went our way and he was a big part of that. I'm excited to watch him again have a big one (Thursday). He's a gamer so he's always ready."

That's a big reason why Canada coach Jon Cooper has supported Binnington from the outset of this tournament.

He named him the starter before the opener against Sweden a week ago and didn't waver on Binnington after the 4-3 overtime win despite the fact he allowed two goals on 10 shots in the third period, with Canada giving away a 3-1 lead only to win on Mitch Marner's OT goal.