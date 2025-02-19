'4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled' to debut Wednesday

NEW YORK – Fans can relive the thrilling moments of the 4 Nations Face-Off, including the first meeting of USA-Canada, before the rematch in the championship game on Feb. 20, with 4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled, a two-part documentary special featuring exclusive interviews and never-before-seen moments from the tournament and featuring star players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and USA. NHL Productions will present the first part of Unveiled on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on Sportsnet in Canada and on NHL Network, NHL FAST Channel, NHL YouTube and the NHL and NHLPA on X in the U.S., as a preview of the highly anticipated championship game between Canada and USA, set for Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, SN, and TVAS.

4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled gives fans an incredible look at the way the tournament has unfolded by pulling back the curtain on the six games that have been played to date, from the first puck drop of the Canada v. Sweden game, to the thrilling rivalries between the Nordic and North American teams, to team-building moments with hockey legends Mario Lemieux and Mike Eruzione. The show captures candid and mic’d up moments with some of the biggest stars in the game, including Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, as they represent their countries and bring fierce competition to the ice at the Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston.

4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled will be available to fans in the U.S. and abroad on the NHL’s YouTube channel and through both the NHL and NHLPA channels on X. Fans around the world can also watch via international broadcast partners, including on Viaplay in Sweden and Nelonen in Finland. Watch a clip from the special here.

The second part of 4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled covering the entire tournament and championship game, will premiere on Sunday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on Sportsnet in Canada and on NHL Network, NHL and NHLPA on X, NHL YouTube and NHL FAST Channel in the U.S.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament staged by the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association, featuring NHL players representing Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States facing off in a total of seven games played. The tournament began on Feb. 12 at the Bell Centre in Montreal where the first four games of the tournament were played, while the remaining three games, including Thursday’s final between Canada and the United States, have been played at TD Garden in Boston. The 4 Nations Face-Off has been broadcast exclusively in North America by The Walt Disney Company (ESPN/ABC), TNT Sports, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.