Hedman gets 2 points, Lightning hold off Canadiens to win 4th straight

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves in his second of back-to-back starts for Tampa Bay (31-20-4), which went into the 4 Nations Face-Off break on a 5-0-1 run.

Brendan Gallagher scored twice for Montreal (25-26-5), which lost its third in a row and has one win in its past nine games (1-7-1).

Jakub Dobes made five saves on eight shots before being pulled after the Lightning’s third goal 1:05 into the second period. Sam Montembeault, who will play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, made 11 saves in relief.

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov took part in the pregame warmup but did not play because of an upper-body injury. He is day to day.

Nick Paul gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 6:56 of the first period. He was unmarked at the netmouth when he took a pass from Brandon Hagel before spinning around to put a backhand over Dobes’ left pad.

Hagel and Lightning forwards Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli will play for Canada, which will be coached by Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20.

Hedman, who will play for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, made it 2-0 at 10:28. He drove the slot to take Gage Goncalves’ pass from the right side and fired a wrist shot past Dobes glove side.

Montreal forward Josh Anderson shot wide on a penalty shot at 16:19 after he was hooked by Hedman on a breakaway.

Gallagher cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 18:53. After picking up Alex Newhook’s drop pass, he sent a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle past Vasilevskiy's blocker.

Point’s power-play goal at 1:05 of the second put the Lightning up 3-1.

Zemgus Girgensons pushed it to 4-1 at 6:43 with his first goal in 55 games with Tampa Bay. He steered Cam Atkinson’s pass into an open left side for his first goal since April 2, 2024, when he was with the Buffalo Sabres.

Christian Dvorak made it 4-2 at 12:45 with a wrist shot past Vasilevskiy’s right pad from the top of the right face-off circle.

Gallagher drew Montreal within 4-3 at 9:19 of the third with a wrist shot past Vasilevskiy’s glove from the top of the left face-off circle.

Cirelli scored into an empty net with 16 seconds remaining for the 5-3 final.