Doughty named to Canada 4 Nations Face-Off roster 

Defenseman made season debut Jan. 29 after missing 47 games; replaces Pietrangelo

Doughty 4 nations announcement

© Gary A. Vasquez/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Drew Doughty has been named to Canada's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, to be held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20, the Los Angeles Kings announced on Saturday.

Doughty replaces Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights, who withdrew on Jan. 26.

“Got a call today, right before my nap," Doughty said. "Exciting, exciting day. I had this on my mind ever since I’ve come back, and put a little too much pressure on myself to perform at a very high level. Game was kind of up and down. Ever since I knew I had a really good chance, in the last two games, I think I got back to myself.”

The 35-year-old defenseman missed the first 47 games of the season after breaking his left ankle in a preseason game against the Golden Knights on Sept. 25. He made his season debut on Jan. 29 and has one assist in six games while averaging 26:57 of ice time.

“Right away when I got injured this year, that was honestly my first thought," Doughty said. "Damn it, I can’t make the team and play in the tournament. And then I heard about Pietrangelo unfortunately going down, and right away I just tried to start getting back in the lineup and try to make that team. I think a lot of people had me written off, do have me written off, so I’m really proud to make this team. Anytime (I) put on that jersey means the world to me, so I’m ready to go.”

Now in his 17th season, Doughty has ranked in the top four of time on ice per game in nine of the past 10 NHL seasons, including leading the League in total ice time five times. He won the Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2012 and 2014 and the Norris Trophy in 2016 as the League's top defenseman.

Doughty has 670 points (156 goals, 514 assists) in 1,183 games, all with Los Angeles.

Internationally, he is a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Canada (2010, 2014), won gold at the 2008 IIHF World Junior Championship and the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, and silver in the 2009 World Championship.

“I’m going to go in there and whatever spot they put me in, I’m going to do my best to play in it," Doughty said. "If I’m seventh, I’m going to try to move up the lineup, just like I did before. I have no idea who I’ll be playing with or if I’m the seventh, I haven’t got any of that info, but I’m going to go there to play my best hockey. And I think if I do that, I have a good chance to be up in the lineup.”

Canada will open the 4 Nations Face-Off against Sweden on Feb. 12 at Bell Centre in Montreal.

4 Nations Face-Off

Fantasy hockey rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

Marchand 'so grateful' to represent Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off

Final rosters announced for 4 Nations Face-Off by NHL, NHLPA

4 Nations Face-Off reunion between 1976 Canada Cup foes

Sittler, 1976 Canada Cup hero, excited for 4 Nations Face-Off 

Oettinger, Saros, Lankinen, Ullmark 4 Nations masks unveiled

Nylander could be ‘biggest spark’ for Sweden at 4 Nations

Eichel flying high for Golden Knights, looking forward to 4 Nations for U.S.

Hagel's perseverance has led to opportunity with Canada at 4 Nations

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1985 Sweden Team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1985 Canada team

Toews has taken long road to success with Avalanche, Canada

Potential unsung heroes at 4 Nations Face-Off debated

Aho's consistency paying off for Hurricanes ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Werenski returns for Blue Jackets ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off Standings

NHL Stats unveils online international resource

Finland projected lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations Face-Off by NHL.com