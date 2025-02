The 4 Nations Face-Off goalies are ready to wear their country’s colors with pride.

Goalie mask artist, David Gunnarsson, released the goalie mask designs Jake Oettinger, Juuse Saros, Kevin Lankinen and Linus Ullmark will wear for the upcoming tournament.

Dallas Stars goalie Oettinger, who will represent USA, chose a Statue of Liberty theme for his mask. Lady Liberty is painted in blue on both sides of his mask. On top, an otter is wearing a Statue of Liberty costume, in nod to his nickname.