Makar doing 'everything I can' to play for Canada in must-win game against Finland

Canada controls its own destiny. Beat Finland in regulation and it will punch its ticket to the championship game, where it would get a rematch with the United States.

It's a scenario that certainly has better odds of coming to fruition with Makar in the lineup.

Here’s why.

Makar did not play for Canada in its 3-1 loss to the U.S. at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday because of an illness. His speed on the back end was noticeably missed, considering the way the U.S. clogged the neutral zone to take away the seams that Canada forwards Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon like to exploit.

When Makar is in the lineup and accelerates through the neutral zone, teams are forced to alter their defensive structure toward him, thereby opening up time and space for his teammates. When he isn’t, as was the case on Saturday, finding open real estate on the ice becomes more difficult.

“It was incredibly hard,” Makar said about missing the U.S. game. “Obviously, you grow up as a kid dreaming about that game, especially being played on Canadian soil. Probably one of the toughest decisions I've ever had to make, and hopefully I never have to do that again.

“But yeah, just got to make sure myself that I feel good and I'm ready to go.”

Makar added that he’ll be checked out Monday morning before a decision is made for the Finland game.

"I feel good,” he said. “I got to make sure I'm feeling every day a little bit better, and that's what I've been trying to do.

"I got to do what's, unfortunately, best for myself and make sure that I'm ready to go for the rest of the (NHL) season. It's a really hard decision, but it's definitely one that obviously everybody's looking forward to for the entire season. That was a hard one, but I've got to make sure I get it right, and hopefully I feel better for tomorrow.”