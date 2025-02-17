3 Keys: Canada vs. Finland, 4 Nations Face-Off

BOSTON -- The math is simple for Canada and Finland heading into their afternoon game at TD Garden on Monday.

Win in regulation = advance to the final to face the United States on Thursday.

Lose in regulation = eliminated from the tournament.

Should the game go to overtime, it opens the door for Sweden to advance to the final by defeating the United States in the night game at TD Garden (8 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS).

Finland gained two standings points by defeating Sweden 4-3 in overtime on Saturday to get the opportunity to advance to the final after losing 6-1 to the United States on Thursday.

Canada gained two standings points also by defeating Sweden 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday. It lost to the U.S. 3-1 on Saturday.

"We took Sweden to overtime, (Finland) took Sweden to overtime," Canada coach Jon Cooper said. "They were in the U.S. game. Let's be honest, they had a two-minute blowup and all of a sudden a 2-1 game turns into a 5-1 game. They weren't outplayed measurably by the U.S. and I think their coach would say the same thing. They've got NHL stars just like every team in this tournament does. The difference probably between Canada and Finland is we have massive expectations in front of us, but expectations don't win hockey games. You have to go out there and perform and I think our team has performed extremely well."

Finland's lineup appears set after the win against Sweden. Kevin Lankinen will start in goal, as he did against the Swedes. He made 21 saves in the win. Kaapo Kakko is expected to play a second straight game after he was a healthy scratch against the U.S.

"That game gives us more confidence," Finland coach Antti Pennanen said of the win against Sweden. "I believe that we are ready to play against Team Canada."

Canada's lineup is more of a work-in-progress because of Cale Makar's status.

The defenseman missed the game against the United States because of an illness. He skated Sunday and a decision on his status will be made prior to the game Monday.

Cooper also did not name a starting goalie.

Jordan Binnington has started both of Canada's games in the tournament, allowing five goals on 48 shots (.896 save percentage, 2.41 goals-against average), including two on 22 against the U.S.

Binnington didn't skate Sunday; Adin Hill and Sam Montembeault were on the ice.

"It's kind of like a Game 7," Canada forward Connor McDavid said. "A lot of guys in this room have been in that situation before. Got to get a win."